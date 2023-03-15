Children’s immunity against COVID-19 provided by the common cold





During the pandemic, children infected with COVID-19 were found to be less ill than adults. One hypothesis was that the common cold immunized children and protected them from severe forms of the disease. Researchers at the Karolinska Institutet are now able to show that OC43, one of his coronaviruses that cause the common cold, boosts the immune response to COVID-19. The study, published in PNAS, may yield more customized vaccine programs for children and adults. During the pandemic, doctors and researchers have found that children and adolescents infected with COVID-19 are less likely to get sick than adults.A possible explanation for this is that children already had previous levels of immunity to COVID-19 provided by memory. T cells Caused by colds. After studying original blood samples taken from children taken before the pandemic, researchers at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden found that cells infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. We identified responding memory T cells. 4 types of coronaviruses that cause colds A possible explanation for this immunity in children is that they had already had a cold caused by one of the four coronaviruses that cause seasonal common cold symptoms. may stimulate an immune response with T cells that can also respond to cells infected with This new study reinforces this hypothesis and shows that T cells previously activated by the OC43 virus can cross-react to SARS-CoV-2. These responses are particularly strong early in life and weaken as we age. Our findings show how T-cell responses develop and change over time and can guide future surveillance and vaccine development.” Annika Karlsson, lead author of the study and study group leader at the Karolinska Institutet Laboratory Medicine Division Strong immunity at 2 years old The results demonstrate that the memory T cell response to coronavirus occurs as early as 2 years of age. The study was based on 48 blood samples from children aged 2 and her 6 years and 94 samples from adults aged 26 to her 83 years. The analysis also included blood samples from 58 of her people who had recently recovered from COVID-19. “Next, we would like to conduct similar studies in younger and older children, teenagers, and young adults to better track how the immune response to coronavirus develops from childhood to adulthood.” I think,” said Marion Humbert, now a postdoctoral fellow at the Hadinge School of Medicine. , Karolinska Institutet, co-first author with Anna Olofsson, a PhD student in the Department of Laboratory Medicine. This paper is the result of a collaboration between researchers at the Karolinska Institutet, University of Bern (Switzerland), University of Oslo (Norway) and Linköping University (Sweden). sauce: Journal reference: Humbert, M. and others. (2023) Functional SARS-CoV-2 cross-reactive CD4+ T cells established in early childhood decline with age. PNAS. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2220320120.

