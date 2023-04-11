World Parkinson’s Day: Doctors explain early warning signs people shouldn’t ignore







Parkinson’s disease commonly affects older people in their 60s and 70s. However, people under the age of 50 can also develop the condition. what happens in Parkinson’s disease World Parkinson Day takes place on April 11th every year to raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease. It’s a neurological disorder that affects millions of people around the world, says Jyoti Kapoor, PhD, founding director and senior psychiatrist at Manasthali.Parkinson’s disease commonly affects older people in their 60s and 70s. However, people under the age of 50 can also develop the condition. “The disease causes nerve cells to die, affecting movement, muscle control, and tremors. It has a role of transmission.

On World Parkinson’s Day, doctors will explain how to recognize the early warning signs of Parkinson’s disease to facilitate early detection and treatment of the disease. Some symptoms can precede the onset of Parkinson’s disease by years, explains Dr. Jyoti Bala Sharma, director of neurology at Fortis Hospital Noida. constipation It can precede Parkinson’s disease by many years. Patients frequently visit gastroenterologists and may take over-the-counter and home-made drugs that reveal symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. rapid eye movement sleep behavior disorder Or RBD, is a sleep disorder in which vivid and often disturbing dreams are physically played out during sleep with the sounds of voices and sudden, often violent arm and leg movements. loss of smell Or a reduced sense of smell is another feature that precedes Parkinson’s disease by years. Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, Founding Director of the Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, details the early warning signs of Parkinson’s disease that should not be ignored. tremors or shivering: One of the most common early signs of Parkinson’s disease is tremors in the hands, fingers, or limbs. These tremors usually occur at rest and may be worsened by stress or anxiety. slowness of movement: Parkinson’s disease can make people move more slowly than usual and feel like their feet are stuck to the ground. This can make it difficult to get up from a chair, walk, or turn. rigidity: Stiffness in the limbs, neck, or trunk that limits range of motion. problem of balance: Parkinson’s disease can cause instability when walking and difficulty maintaining balance and coordination. speech change: People with Parkinson’s disease may speak softly, slurred, or slowed down. There is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, but early diagnosis and treatment can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life, says Dr. Bajaj. “It is essential to note that this is not the case. Everyone with Parkinson’s experiences the same symptomssymptoms vary greatly from person to person. Additionally, some symptoms can occur many years before others, making early diagnosis of the disease difficult,” Dr. Kapoor adds. Dr. Garg says he advises patients to: be proactive about your health And report any symptoms that concern you. “By staying vigilant and seeking treatment early, people with Parkinson’s can better manage their condition.” “If you or someone you know is experiencing any of these symptoms, it is important to see a doctor. They provide it,” says Dr. Bajaj.

