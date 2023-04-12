Patients with tick bites advised to see GP if unwell after TBE detected in UK





Tick-borne encephalitis now exists in the UK Public health officials have warned that they are advising individuals to consult a GP if they become unwell after being bitten by a tick. The UK Health Security Agency said there have been three probable or confirmed cases of tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) in England since 2019, including one in Yorkshire in 2022. I was. A new risk assessment from the Human Animal Infections and Risk Surveillance group It concludes that the virus is likely now in the country, although the risk to the general public remains very low. In July 2019, a European traveler who was bitten by a tick in New Forest, Hampshire, became ill and was diagnosed with a very high probability of TBE. following year, A second possible case of TBE infection Diagnosed in a Hampshire patient. A third case was reported in the United Kingdom in September 2022 and may have been infected in Scotland in June 2022. The virus has also been previously detected in the border areas of Hampshire and Dorset, Norfolk and Suffolk, but the virus-carrying tick species is widespread in the UK, so it may be present elsewhere, the report said. said. TBE is common worldwideincluding many European countries, can cause everything from completely asymptomatic infections to mild flu-like illnesses to severe infections of the central nervous system such as meningitis and encephalitis. . Symptoms of more serious disease are similar to other causes of meningitis and may include headache, neck stiffness, high fever with confusion or decreased consciousness. Experts are still investigating why the virus has been found in ticks more frequently in recent years, but several factors may be involved. According to UKHSA, surveillance of tick and mosquito species and their distribution, and the diseases they transmit, is being carried out to better understand emerging infectious diseases in the country. In addition to seeing a doctor if you have symptoms of meningitis, the general public is encouraged to check themselves for ticks after being outdoors and learn that they may also have Lyme disease. Care is required to remove it quickly and properly. Hospitals have been advised to increase testing for TBE if patients have associated symptoms, and if epidemiological risk exists (forest exposure or tick bites, or no clear alternative diagnosis). , if no matching disease) should be considered. Dr Meera Chand, Deputy Director of UKHSA, said: “Our surveillance suggests that tick-borne encephalitis virus is very rare in the UK and poses a very low risk to the general public. “Ticks also transmit a variety of other diseases, including Lyme disease, so take steps to reduce the chance of being bitten outdoors, such as in moorland or wooded areas where ticks thrive, and check for ticks immediately. Don’t forget to remove it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pulsetoday.co.uk/news/clinical-areas/neurology/tick-bite-patients-advised-to-see-gp-if-unwell-after-tbe-detected-in-uk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related