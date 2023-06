Semaglutide outperforms liraglutide in postoperative weight recovery

Top line: In the treatment of weight relapse after metabolic bariatric surgery (MBS), semaglutide 1.0 mg/week produced greater weight loss than liraglutide 3.0 mg/day. methodology: This study retrospectively included 207 adults with weight relapse after MBS who were treated with semaglutide 1.0 mg/week or liraglutide 3.0 mg/day from January 1, 2015 to April 1, 2021. was analysis. Mean BMI was 40.4 kg. /min289.9% of patients were female. 50% underwent sleeve gastrectomy, 29% underwent Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, and 21% underwent adjustable gastric banding. On average, the patient had undergone surgery in the past 8 years and had regained more than 40% of her post-bariatric weight loss. The primary endpoint was weight change rate at 12 months. remove: Mean weight change was -12.92% for semaglutide and -8.77% for liraglutide (mean difference was -4.15%, P. < .001). The adjusted odds ratio for weight loss of 10% or more was 2.34 (95% CI, 1.28–4.29) in favor of semaglutide. in fact: “Our results support the real efficacy of GLP-1 receptor agonists in treating weight relapse after MBS. The dose of semaglutide was also lower than the currently approved dose for the treatment of obesity (1.0 mg weekly compared to the maximum dose of 2.4 mg weekly),” said the researchers. said. Study details: The study, conducted by Natya Murvelashvili and colleagues at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, recently obesity. The authors received no financial support for writing this article. Limitations: Data collection was retrospective and some patients were taking other weight-loss medications. Furthermore, patients were being treated in a specialized bariatric medical clinic and had sufficient insurance coverage or financial resources to receive GLP-1 receptor agonist therapy, so the results may not be generalizable. . Disclosure: Mr Murvelashvili did not disclose the financial relationships involved. Other authors have financial ties to companies such as Novo Nordisk, Eli His Lilly, and Sanofi. Miriam E. Tucker is a freelance journalist based in the Washington, DC area. She is a regular contributor to her Medscape. Her other work appears in The Washington Post, her Shots blog on NPR, and her Diabetes Forecast magazine. You can find her on her Twitter @MiriamETucker. Follow Medscape Facebook, twitter, Instagramand YouTube.

