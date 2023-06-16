Health
Building a global genome surveillance network
In recent studies, Cell hosts and microorganisms The journal has published a modular framework for a global sustainable network of viral genome surveillance.
study: Towards a global viral genome surveillance network. Image credit: PopTika/Shutterstock.com
Background
Virus genetic diversity and evolution can influence control efforts and dynamics of the spread of infection. Monitoring evolutionary processes may provide more answers than conventional epidemiology.
Genomic data are facilitating the development of diagnostic assays, therapeutics and vaccines, and can improve disease prediction models.
Viral genome sequencing can therefore help to better formulate and evaluate strategies to prevent disease and infection. The authors discussed viral genome sequencing and surveillance efforts in this study and presented a modular framework for a global viral genome surveillance network.
Genome sequencing and surveillance
Over the past two decades, viral genome surveillance has moved from retrospective assessment to near real-time assessment. Real-time analytics provide results that help guide interventions. This shift to real-time analysis has been made possible by methodological advances, computational techniques, and the demand for faster results.
The response to the ongoing human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) pandemic has resulted in many methodological advances in viral genome surveillance and infrastructure.
The first outbreak of the century was recorded in rural China in 2002 and was caused by a novel coronavirus called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 1 (SARS-CoV-1).
The first sequences of this virus became available in April 2003. Next-generation sequencing was not available at the time. Therefore, rapid sequencing was not possible.
However, technological advances enabled rapid sequencing six years later during the H1N1 influenza A pandemic in 2009, and genomic studies revealed its animal origin while the pandemic was still underway. became.
There is systematic genomic surveillance of influenza, and the World Health Organization (WHO) uses these data to predict influenza. antigen Improved vaccine strain evolution and selection.of Ebola virus disease The EVD (EVD) epidemic in West Africa from 2013 to 2016 marked a turning point for near real-time surveillance of viral genomes.
Approximately 5% of cases were sequenced during the epidemic and constituted the largest dataset until the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Sequencing efforts have become unprecedented and monumental during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Within two months of China’s release of the first SARS-CoV-2 sequence in January 2020, 25 additional countries provided sequence data.
Many countries, especially the Caribbean and Africa, have taken advantage of this urgency to build or improve their sequencing capacities. Substantial funding has enabled the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support or establish sequencing hubs.
By April 2020, 20 African countries had SARS-CoV-2 sequencing capabilities, increasing to 39 by mid-2022. A similar trend was observed in the Caribbean.
Sequencing efforts stepped up during the surge caused by the SARS-CoV-2 variant. However, as pandemic control efforts are curtailed in some regions, fewer countries are providing sequence data.
A global goal, therefore, should be to preserve the training and financial investment accumulated during the COVID-19 period, and invest some of it in rapid response systems for future pandemics. .
A modular framework for viral genome sequencing
COVID-19 presents an opportunity to build a global surveillance network against other clinically important viruses by diverting rather than closing existing (sequencing) pipelines.
This ensures maintenance of equipment functionality, database management, supply inventory, access to diagnostic samples, funding sources and the employment of trained personnel.
However, transitioning between different sequencing strategies can be challenging, and protocol continuity is critical to repurposing sequencing capacity.
Core components of a SARS-CoV-2 sequencing laboratory include access to residual samples and metadata, sample selection, target amplification, library preparation, sequencing, data processing, quality control, storage and sharing .
For new viruses, these steps may differ.For example, sequencing of monkeypox virus involves a variety of protocols and reagent It has a unique bioinformatics pipeline for amplification and library preparation, and data processing.
A simpler solution involves adapting the SARS-CoV-2 pipeline to monkeypox virus with minimal protocol changes. The same library preparation kit can be used by exchanging the primer set for amplification.
Therefore, only the bioinformatics pipeline needs to be updated. This modular approach allows laboratories to maintain a single base set of dry and wet virus testing protocols.
Conclusion
Genomic surveillance remains critical in the public health response to endemic and epidemic viruses. Years of infrastructure building and technological advances have resulted in large-scale sequencing efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Transforming this and developing strategies against endemic viruses that have been historically ignored is critical.
A global sustainable genome surveillance network could potentially be established using a modular framework. Simply sequencing viruses from human clinical samples may not be informative and efficient.
Therefore, building new approaches that complement clinical sequences by monitoring air, wastewater, and travelers may provide early indications of outbreaks, which is of great importance when resources are scarce. may become.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230616/From-COVID-19-to-future-threats-building-a-global-genomic-surveillance-network.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Building a global genome surveillance network
- Political earthquake in Thailand and what next for Thai foreign policy
- I am the only one: overcome the messianic message of 2024
- PM Modi In the US: Prez Biden, First Lady, Host of State Dinner; Visiting Egypt on the way back
- Trump and Johnson have been accused of breaking the rules. Lost party support.
- Russian-Ukrainian war recent: War general Putin killed in Ukraine for first time this year, UK says
- MVCC appoints new hires, employee title changes and promotions
- Google removes major Iranian marketplace app from store
- Fears of hottest year on record as global temperatures soar | Climate crisis
- Small islands agree to bold action plan for health and climate crises
- Every DC Movie Actor, Character & Cameo
- Western Kentucky University Athletics