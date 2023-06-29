Singapore Researchers Develop AI-Powered Wearable Wound Health Monitoring Patch





revolutionizing wound care The research team first explored demand for such products in hospitals, where they found that different wound biomarkers were used to indicate different stages of the wound healing process. Currently, wound infections are primarily diagnosed by swab collection followed by bacterial culture, which requires long waiting times and multiple techniques. This new skin patch aims to greatly simplify the procedure and reduce the price. “It’s a low-cost technology because it has five different indicators in one simple paper-based sensor patch,” said lead scientist Su Xiaodi. “Traditionally, testing of these five parameters has relied on laboratory-based technology, requiring a long time and a lot of equipment. There is a possibility.” However, incorporating various markers into one small patch of paper, with each sensor made of different materials and based on different sensing principles, was also one of the most difficult parts of PETAL’s development. “Our team has done a lot of optimization to make sure each sensor works,” said Dr. Su, who is also a group leader at the A*STAR Materials Research Institute (IMRE). . “Bringing them together will allow AI algorithms to provide a more comprehensive, effective and accurate assessment.” After undergoing clinical trials, which could take another three years, the researchers plan to introduce the patch to health care workers for use on more severe injuries, such as chronic wounds. Tea said he hopes the product will eventually hit stores, allowing consumers to use the technology, even in small cuts. Ideally, the patch could help the patient’s proper recovery process and leave no scars, the researchers said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/singapore/health-wound-monitoring-patch-petals-nus-astar-wearable-ai-tech-3594046 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos