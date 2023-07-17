Health
Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnosis Revamped, Adopting Evaluation Scale Similar to Cancer
16 July (Reuters) – Alzheimer’s disease experts have revamped the way doctors diagnose patients with progressive brain damage, the most common type of dementia, to improve their cognitive and biological health. We have devised a seven-point rating scale based on change.
Draft guidelines released by experts in a report presented at the Alzheimer’s Association meeting in Amsterdam on Sunday include guidelines to evaluate disease progression similar to those used to diagnose cancer. A numerical staging system is incorporated. It also eliminates the use of terms such as mild, moderate, and severe.
Revisions to replace guidelines published in 2018 call for greater availability of tests to detect key Alzheimer’s disease-associated proteins, such as beta-amyloid in blood, and confirmation of disease pathology before use. A new treatment method was triggered.
According to Dr. Clifford Jack, of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and lead author of the report sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association and the National Institute on Aging, the new system is more accurate and should better reflect a person’s underlying medical conditions. It is said that it is designed to Part of the US government’s National Institutes of Health.
The change comes as doctors prepare to use Eisai to identify and treat patients. (4523.T) and Biogen’s (BIIB.O) Food and Drug Administration award-winning drug Rekumbi approval Eli Lilly’s drug donanemab was started this month. FDA review.
“We are really entering an era of more personalized medicine, where we are starting to see that there are certain biomarkers that are elevated to some extent in people at different stages of life,” he said. said Dr. Maria Carrillo, the Institute’s Chief Scientific Officer. Alzheimer’s Society.
In the new diagnostic approach, patients will receive a score from 1 to 7 based on the presence of aberrant disease biomarkers and the degree of cognitive change. The system also contains four biological stages ranked a, b, c, and d. For example, stage 1a is when you are completely asymptomatic but have abnormal biomarkers.
“Stage 1a is the beginning of evidence that someone actually has the disease,” Jack said.
In Stage 2, individuals may have abnormal biomarkers and exhibit very subtle changes in cognition and behavior. Stage 3 roughly corresponds to the current presymptomatic stage known as mild cognitive impairment, while stages 4, 5 and 6 correspond to mild, moderate and severe dementia.
The new scale also includes Stage 0 for people with a definitive gene for developing Alzheimer’s disease. This category includes people with Down syndrome, 75% of whom will develop Alzheimer’s disease in adulthood.
Noting that the new system resembles cancer stages, Jack said, “There is no such thing as low-grade breast cancer. They are numerical stages.” Jack also noted that many other conditions can cause dementia, but not all dementia is Alzheimer’s disease.
The proposed guidelines are intended for use in clinical settings by physicians, as many face the prospect of offering patients for the first time treatments that not only treat symptoms, but slow the course of the disease. .
A spokeswoman for the Alzheimer’s Association said the draft guidelines are open for expert review and comment and will be revised later to reflect their input.
Alzheimer’s disease is characterized by brain changes, such as amyloid-beta plaques and neurofibrillary (tau) tangles, that lead to the gradual destruction of memory and thinking abilities and the loss of neurons and their connections.
The 2018 guidelines intended for research use incorporated existing techniques for detecting Alzheimer’s disease proteins based on PET scans of the brain and examination of cerebrospinal fluid, but these techniques do not include the lumbar spine. It was accessible only by puncture. Such tests were expensive and were not typically used in standard medical practice.
Reported by Julie Steenheisen of Chicago.Editing: Will Dunham
Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/alzheimers-diagnosis-revamp-embraces-rating-scale-similar-cancer-2023-07-16/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnosis Revamped, Adopting Evaluation Scale Similar to Cancer
- Former Donald Trump aide says 2 family members were the moles inside – SheKnows
- PM Modi in France, July 14, a commitment to the climate
- Actress, singer and style icon Jane Birkin dies in Paris aged 76
- Ultimate Table Tennis has brought a new sports culture to India: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju
- Woman asks if she was wrong for confronting her cousin because she stole her dress » TwistedSifter
- Pakistan Stock Exchange Benchmark Posts 1.9% Gain on WoW – OpEd – Eurasia Review
- US news: Tsunami warning after 7.3-magnitude earthquake in Alaska | world News
- Hollywood on Strike – The Yucatan Times
- The Tories have a big fight in the upcoming election
- Government on track to break Boris Johnson’s promise of 40 new hospitals | Hospitals
- Actress, singer and style icon Jane Birkin dies in Paris aged 76