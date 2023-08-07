Health
Bacteria: A New Weapon Against Malaria | Johns Hopkins
Over the past century, malaria control interventions have changed little. Insecticides remain the staples of prevention, but as mosquitoes and the malaria parasite continue to adapt and develop resistance, innovative, novel methods are needed.
In a new paper published in Science, Marcelo Jacobs-Lorena, PhD, professor emeritus in Molecular Microbiology and Immunology, and his colleagues, in collaboration with researchers at GSK Global Health Medicines R&D, show that a naturally occurring bacterium and a chemical it secretes inhibit the malaria parasite’s development in mosquitoes—meaning they can’t transmit the parasite to humans.
The method has distinct advantages: It’s low-tech, easily reproducible, and uses no genetic modification techniques. And, Jacobs-Lorena says, it can work in perfect concert with existing effective control strategies.
How did this project get started?
It began at GSK laboratories in Spain, where scientists were working on malaria drugs. To test those drugs, they had a colony of mosquitoes that they regularly infected with Plasmodium falciparum [the malaria parasite]. Over time, the researchers were not able to infect these mosquitoes anymore. They looked for possible causes and found that a strain of Delftia tsuruhatensis [which they named Tres Cantos 1, or TC1] was present in all screened mosquito samples.
Initial tests showed that if the mosquitoes carried TC1, the development of the parasite in the mosquito was compromised. To continue this line of research, they contacted me, asked to collaborate, and then they sent us the bacteria.
How exactly did you test this theory?
First, we fed the TC1 bacteria to the mosquitoes in our lab’s colony and confirmed that the bacteria inhibited development of the parasite in the mosquito. Next, a senior research associate in my laboratory, Wei Huang, discovered that if you culture the bacteria and then feed the mosquitoes with the supernatant [liquid from the culture excluding cells], parasite development was inhibited. That told us that the supernatant contains the inhibitor and that the bacteria act by secreting an inhibitor that attacks the parasite.
At this point GSK contracted Fundación MEDINA to fractionate [separate a mixture into its component parts] the supernatant to identify the inhibitor. They sent individual fractions back to us, and we tested them by feeding mosquitoes each fraction mixed with infected blood. In this way, we determined which fraction contained the inhibitor.
Ultimately scientists at Fundación MEDINA identified the compound as harmane. It turns out that harmane can easily be purchased from chemical companies. We ordered the compound and confirmed that the compound inhibits the parasite.
Then Wei had the idea of testing something different: he dried the harmane on a glass plate, let the mosquitoes sit on that plate for one hour, and then fed infected blood to the mosquitoes. He found that the mosquitoes that sat on harmane had strongly impaired development of the parasites, meaning harmane can penetrate the mosquito cuticle [outer part of the leg] and inhibit the development of the parasite.
How could these findings benefit malaria control measures?
I think it is important to put things in perspective. Up until now, a full century of efforts to control malaria were done by killing the mosquito using insecticides. The use of this bacterium to turn the mosquito into a “non-transmitter” is a new way to combat malaria. The other very important discovery that we made is that once the mosquito acquires the bacterium, it stays with the mosquito for the life of the mosquito.
How could this be implemented in the field?
Lots of research has been done in the field using sugar baits—a blend of sugar and mosquito attractants mixed with insecticide to kill the mosquitoes. The proposal here is, instead of mixing the sugar baits with an insecticide, to mix it with bacteria so the mosquitoes can feed on it. This method has the advantage that there are lots of experiments being done in the field using sugar baits, so the technology has been perfected already. Initial implementation experiments in Burkino Faso yielded promising results, demonstrating the potential of this intervention for malaria control.
Another possibility is to incorporate harmane into bed nets or spray it on walls.
How effective would using these bacteria be at reducing malaria deaths?
The modeling study described in the paper [done by Imperial College London] shows that if you combine this approach with distribution of long-lasting bed nets and other measures, a further 15% reduction in clinical cases of malaria can be achieved. In other words, many more lives would be saved.
But it’s good to make this point clear: By using this approach alone, you will not eliminate malaria. There is an absolute need to use a multi-pronged approach, including insecticides, vaccines, and drug treatment. We have to combine everything we have.
What excites you most about these findings?
What excites me most is the approaching reality of introducing a new strategy to combat malaria. If you do the calculation, one child dies every minute of malaria in Africa. The other thing is that this bacterium is not genetically modified. That is a big deal when you talk about implementation—translation from the laboratory to the field. There are laboratories developing genetically engineered mosquitoes that kill the parasite in combination with gene drive, a method to make those inhibitory genes spread through mosquito populations, and this has some promise. But you’re talking about releasing genetically modified organisms in nature, and this is a big barrier in terms of regulation and acceptance by local populations.
The fact that this is a naturally occurring bacterium that was originally isolated from a mosquito, and that Delftia tsuruhatensis is widespread in nature, excites me. This means that it can be tested out in the field in a much shorter term than other approaches that use genetic modification either of mosquitoes or of bacteria.
Morgan Coulson is an editorial specialist in the Office of External Affairs at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
RELATED:
|
Sources
2/ https://publichealth.jhu.edu/2023/bacteria-a-new-weapon-against-malaria
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bacteria: A New Weapon Against Malaria | Johns Hopkins
- Barbie movie passes $1 billion at global box office – BBC News
- Biologist weighs in on the viral sun bear video from Chinese zoo
- Valley fever prevalence may be 3X higher than previously thought: CDC
- Ukraine: Woman detained in plot to assassinate Zelensky
- How cycling can be a great — and safe — exercise as you get older
- Car drives off collapsed bridge
- Opioids unhelpful for acute low-back and neck pain
- Pence on Trump: Our country is more important than any one man
- People living with HIV respond well to COVID-19 infection and vaccination
- Trump faces his fourth potential indictment in Georgia. Hear from the DA on the case
- Exploring the safety of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in the elderly