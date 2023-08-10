Staying up to date on your child’s vaccinations





MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The school year is right around the corner and health experts are reminding parents to add vaccinations to their back to school to-do lists. Illnesses like Measles and Mumps, Rubella, and Chickenpox are all preventable by getting vaccinated, SSM Health Pediatrician Dr. Lindsay Geier said. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, all of those are also required for schools and childcare. “We know just having been through a pandemic, that all of these viruses, these illnesses can spread through an entire community very quickly,” Dr. Geier said. “We saw the ramifications of that over the last few years so really it is so important for all of these kids to get vaccinated.” Dr. Geier said she was notified by SSM Health Regional Group on Tuesday that Measles has been identified in St. Louis, Missouri. “This year in particular with the measles case being identified in St. Louis which is only five hours away from us, I feel like is particularly timely to have this vaccine discussion to go into the school year,” she said. Geier adds health experts are expecting a more severe respiratory virus season. This includes RSV, the flu and COVID-19. “We usually start to see these things as early as late September, early October but then that can go into April or May in some seasons,” Dr. Geier said. She recommends everyone gets immunized against seasonal influenza by Halloween. As a parent herself, she said actions speak louder than words when it comes to educating other parents about getting their children vaccinated. “I have two kids. They’re 13 and 16. Love them dearly. I would never do anything that I thought could harm them and I vaccinate my children. So I think sometimes that’s even more powerful than talking about the science,” she said. As far as COVID-19 vaccines, SSM Health recommends everybody has a booster of the bivalent vaccine, either Moderna or Pfizer, if they have not received that yet. Children as young as six months are able to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the CDC. Geier said to check MyChart if you are not sure if or when your child is due for their vaccinations. You can also give your pediatrician’s office a call. Another easy option to check your vaccination records can be found here. Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app. Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

