Health
Ohio health officials urge vaccinations ahead of flu season
OHIO — Fall and winter are around the corner, and with that comes flu season.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff urged residents to get vaccinated as soon as the new version of the flu shot becomes available, and to be vigilant for COVID-19 and respiratory synclinal virus (RSV).
In addition, he announced Thursday the new shot for RSV will soon be available for babies.
RSV shot
Vanderhoff said RSV is the “leading cause of hospitalizations for infants under 1-years-old.” This year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a RSV shot for babies, known as Nirsevimab, which was recently recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Infants born shortly before or during RSV season, which typically starts in the fall and ends in the winter, should get a shot within one week of birth, Vanderhoff said.
Those younger than 8 months should get one shortly before RSV season starts. Babies who are between 8 and 19 months of age and have underlying risks that make them more vulnerable can also get a dose through their second respiratory season, as recommended by the CDC.
Vanderhoff said this shot could be widely available as soon as mid-October. Vanderhoff said it is going to be included in the federal Vaccines for Children program, which means it will be available for free for children of parents who may not be able to afford it otherwise.
Flu shot
“Flu vaccination remains very important,” Vanderhoff said, adding providers should have this year’s flu shot by early September.
Last year, Ohio was hit hard by influenza. According to ODH, there were more than 1,400 hospitalizations for the virus at the end of Nov. 2022. It’s a stark jump — 35 times more — from the five-year average between the 2016-17 and 2021-22 flu seasons.
During that same period, in Nov. 2021, there were just 39 hospitalizations, according to ODH.
Doctors pointed to a lack of vaccinations causing the jump in flu hospitalizations, not just in Ohio, but across the country. According to the CDC, in Nov. 2022, there were around 4.5 million fewer adults who received the shot compared to 2021 during that same time period.
COVID-19 booster
COVID-19 cases have been steadily rising over the last few weeks. ODH data showed around 2,054 cases were reported in the last week of July.
Then, in the first week of August, it jumped to 2,666. The week after, it was 2,991 cases.
Despite the increase, Vanderhoff said it’s some of the lowest numbers recorded since the start of the pandemic. Last week, there were 87% fewer cases than this point last year, Vanderhoff said.
Vanderhoff added while numbers are overall low, the virus hasn’t left.
“While this is generally good news, it’s also quite clear that COVID isn’t gone and that we really do need to prepare ourselves,” Vanderhoff said.
He urged Ohioans to get the up-to-date bivalent booster, which includes protection against the most recent versions of omicron subvarients. He said it’s especially important for those who are immunocompromised or 60 years and older to receive the shot, as they are at high risk of getting severe symptoms from COVID-19.
|
Sources
2/ https://spectrumnews1.com/oh/columbus/news/2023/08/17/ohio-health-officials-urge-vaccinations-ahead-of-flu-season
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ohio health officials urge vaccinations ahead of flu season
- Canada wildfires: Thousands flee city in ‘apocalyptic’ scenes
- New technique cuts time to detect polio in half, study finds | Infectious diseases
- A level results: Biggest drop in top grades ever in England
- Walmart’s annual Wellness Day provides free health screenings and affordable immunizations ahead of new school year
- Sir Michael Parkinson remembered as ‘the most outstanding interviewer of his generation’
- Niger coup: Military intervention considered – BBC News
- How to decide if you need to go to the ER, urgent care or your primary doctor
- Twice as many deaths seen in older adults after discharge from hospital with COVID vs. flu
- Suspects arrested after migrants drown crossing English Channel – BBC News
- Moderna’s updated COVID vaccine effective against ‘Eris’ variant in humans
- Wildfires in Hawaii, Canada and Tenerife cause concern – BBC News