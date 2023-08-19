Reporting By Deena Beasley and Nancy Lapid; Editing by David Gregorio
Health
Eris, BA.2.86: Do I need to worry about COVID again?
Aug 19 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are tracking a new, highly mutated lineage of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Six cases in four countries have been detected since late July. Scientists are keeping an eye on the new lineage, named BA.2.86, because it has 36 mutations that distinguish it from the currently-dominant XBB.1.5 variant.
So far there is no evidence that BA.2.86 spreads faster or causes more serious illness than previous versions. The CDC said its advice on protecting yourself from COVID remains the same.
What is new about COVID?
COVID infections and hospitalizations have been rising in the U.S., Europe and Asia, with more cases in recent months attributed to the EG.5 “Eris” subvariant, a descendant of the Omicron lineage that originally emerged in November 2021.
Over the past few days, public health authorities have documented one case each of BA.2.86 in the United States, the UK, and Israel, and three cases in Denmark.
What do scientists say about BA.2.86?
BA.2.86 stems from an “earlier branch” of the coronavirus, so it differs from the variant targeted by current vaccines, explained Dr. S. Wesley Long, medical director of diagnostic microbiology at Houston Methodist Hospital.
He said it remains to be seen whether BA.2.86 will be able to out-compete other strains of the virus or have any advantage in escaping immune responses from prior infection or vaccination.
But many countries have drastically reduced testing of patients and their efforts to analyze the genomes of the viruses causing new COVID cases. In that situation, the trajectory of BA.2.86 “doesn’t look good right now,” given the speed at which new cases are being identified, said Dr. Eric Topol, a genomics expert and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, California.
Its many mutations make BA.2.86 “radically different in its structure” compared to earlier variants, Topol said.
The main question, he added, is whether BA.2.86 will turn out to be highly transmissible.
Do the new variants make people sicker?
U.S. emergency department visits and hospitalizations for COVID remain low, but have been rising since early July, according to data on the CDC website. So far, however, doctors have been reporting that patients seen in recent weeks, as the Eris variant has been spreading, are not as sick as those they treated during earlier waves of the pandemic.
Wider spread of BA.2.86 would likely cause more illness and death in vulnerable populations, Topol said.
It is too soon to know whether BA.2.86 will cause more-severe illness.
“Based on the available evidence, we do not yet know what risks, if any, (BA.2.86) may pose to the public’s health beyond what has been seen with other currently circulating lineages,” a CDC spokesperson said.
Will vaccines protect against new variants?
Due to the waning of the pandemic, it may have been a year or more since many people were either previously infected or vaccinated against COVID.
“The vaccine is still going to provide you great defense against illness and death,” Long said.
Updated COVID booster shots now being developed have been designed to target the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5.
Moderna said preliminary trial data suggest its latest version of the vaccine shows promise against Eris and a related variant called Fornax, which has begun to circulate in the U.S.
Pfizer Inc has said its updated COVID-19 shot showed neutralizing activity against the Eris subvariant in a study conducted on mice.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/eris-ba286-do-i-need-worry-about-covid-again-2023-08-19/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Eris, BA.2.86: Do I need to worry about COVID again?
- Christie blasts DeSantis: ‘Endorse Donald Trump and get the hell out of the race’
- Storm Hilary: California and Mexico brace for tropical storm – BBC News
- COVID-19 activity rising in Yolo County – Daily Democrat
- George Conway: Why Trump is ‘doing the right thing’ if he skips debate
- Chernihiv: Seven dead and hundreds wounded as Russian missile hits city, says Ukraine – BBC News
- Trump reacts to Georgia indictment for first time on camera
- 7-Day Mediterranean-Diet Meal Plan for High Blood Pressure
- California facing first tropical storm event since 1939
- British nurse murdered 7 babies despite repeated warnings – BBC News
- Second horse tests positive for EEE in St. Lawrence County
- How Ty Cobb thinks Trump will react to Fulton County jail