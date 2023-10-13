Biden praises Kaiser Permanente agreement: ‘Collective bargaining works’

Healthcare workers strike in front of Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, as more than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers go on strike from October 4 to 7 across the United States, in Los Angeles, California, October 4, 2023.

More than 85,000 health workers reached a tentative labor agreement with Kaiser Permanente on Friday that will avoid more strikes after the Biden administration intervened in the negotiations.

President Joe Biden praised the health workers and reiterated his support for organized labor in a statement Friday.

“Health care workers and support staff kept our hospitals – and our nation– going during the dark months of the pandemic,” Biden said in a statement Friday. “They had our backs during one of our nation’s toughest times. We must continue to have theirs.”

“I always say that collective bargaining works,” Biden said. “It works for UPS drivers and dock workers, writers, and millions of American workers who exercise their right to participate in a union.”

Biden has touted himself as the most pro-union president in American history. He recently joined the picket line in Detroit to support the United Auto Workers in their strike against Ford Motor , General Motors and Stellantis.

Tens of thousands of health workers walked out of Kaiser hospitals and facilities last week to protest short staffing and demand better pay. The strike lasted three days in California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington state. The walkout was said to be the largest health-care worker strike in U.S. history.

The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions had threatened additional strikes if management did not meet their demands, particularly over short staffing and the outsourcing of jobs.