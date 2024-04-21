Jashn Kohli: I wanted to change the way Sardars are portrayed in Bollywood







In an interview with India Today, Kohli admitted that he was “hurt” by the portrayal of Sardars in Bollywood films and said that he “wanted to change the way we are perceived and represented in Bollywood”.

Elaborating further, he said: “We were either a soldier or the hero's friend. I was talking to the writers, who agreed with the flaw but had no way of changing it.”

He also spoke about how he has witnessed the rise of Diljit Dosanjh and how the actor and singer proudly carries his identity on the world stage.

Jashn also spoke about his experience as a member of Chamkila and shared his experience of working with Imtiaz Ali was a long-time dream. "Once you are part of Imtiaz Ali's filming process, you realize that nothing else matters," he said, adding that the director admitted to seeing a lot of potential in him, even though his character didn't get much screen time. "I was very touched by this gesture and I told him how lucky I felt to be part of his cinema," he said.

