Health
Sleeping like a bear might help humans live a healthier life, study suggests
Scientists and veterinarians are observing and studying bears and their long deep sleep during winters that actually help them live a healthy life. Bears, which go into hibernation in winter like many other hibernators, save themselves from a plethora of ailments that might affect them if they do not go into deep sleep. This can be a healthy cue for humans too.
In a recent report published by the Washington Post, several space agencies and even militaries around the world are putting money into hibernation research. They want to know how animals like bears survive their long winter snooze without dying.
trending now
Technically, going into deep sleep leads to several bodily issues, one of which is a drop in heart rate drastically. But somehow, hibernators like bears are able to survive through it.
Taking health cues from bears’ deep winter sleep for humans
Ole Frobert, a cardiologist who works at Orebro University Hospital in Sweden and Aarhus University in Denmark, is the frontrunner of this research with bears.
The hibernating brown bear is “an animal that doesn’t get disease, but it should,” said Frobert. “This is a living library of biological solutions.”
Brown bears hibernate for up to eight months. If we try this with humans, it would get ugly – muscles would atrophy, bones would weaken, and skin would scab with bed sores and whatnot.
Frobert explained that hibernation is not really a form of sleep as people say it is, but rather something more extreme than sleep. It is a deep state of energy conservation in which a brown bear’s heart rate drops lower than 10 beats per minute. For humans, just taking a transatlantic flight boosts the risk of blood clots. But bears emerge clot-free after their months of deep sleep.
To find answers to this mystery- Frobert and Manuela Thienel, a cardiologist at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich teamed up with bear researchers in Sweden. The team chased 13 brown bears by helicopter during the summer and stalked their dens during the winter to collect their blood.
The research led to the discovery of certain proteins, but one in particular, called HSP47. This protein appeared with far less abundance in bear blood in winter as compared to summer, as per a paper published earlier this year in the journal Science.
This protein, which appears on the surface of platelets, helps blood cells stick together. When blood clots form after a cut, they stop the body from bleeding and help it heal. But when blood coagulates inside veins and doesn’t dissolve naturally, clots can be deadly.
To see whether the protein had the same effect in humans, the team turned to people with spinal cord injuries. Those patients, like hibernating bears, don’t get many blood clots, suggesting their bodies have found a way to decrease the presence of the protein after the injury.
The team found those patients have far less HSP47 than uninjured people.
Now Frobert’s team is searching for a chemical to develop a new blood-thinning medicine with fewer adverse effects than existing drugs. His team said that it might take five to ten years to develop such a drug.
(With inputs from agencies)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wionews.com/science/humans-can-learn-to-sleep-like-bears-to-save-their-lives-study-673901
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sleeping like a bear might help humans live a healthier life, study suggests
- COVID cases, hospitalizations on the rise in Northern California as new variant spreads
- COVID-19 linked to a greater risk of Alzheimer’s, other disorders
- The Assignment Presents: The Axe Files
- Mumbai News: Rising pollution, climate change to blame for attack of viruses | Mumbai News
- Vibrating Molecules in Lab Experiment Wipe Out 99% Of Cancer Cells
- Trump shares Christmas message insulting politicians
- Video appears to show massive explosion as Ukraine allegedly destroys Russian warship
- ‘Abysmal’ COVID-19 vaccine coverage, monkeypox and mosquitoes – what health threats will 2024 bring? | World News
- Research links losing sleep to mental health concerns
- A new COVID vaccine strategy could help — if only people would pay attention | The Transmission
- Study Ties Hypochondria to Early Death