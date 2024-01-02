Can walnuts in place of eggs or sausage for breakfast be good for your heart? Three experts explain latest study | Health and Wellness News





Can replacing an egg with a handful of nuts some days during breakfast reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease by up to 17 per cent? According to a recent review of studies, published in the UK journal BioMed Central (BMC), eating one less egg a day and substituting it with nuts could lower the risk of heart disease by 17 per cent, diabetes by 18 per cent and an early death by 15 per cent if replaced with 25 to 28 grams of nuts.

Of course, eggs are safe for your heart, and an egg a day is good enough for heart patients too. But the purpose of the research was to present an option for those who wouldn’t want to have an egg a day and build some diversity in their breakfast platters. The same research, while finding an egg equivalent, found no cardiovascular benefit of swapping fish, dairy and seafood with plant-based options.

WHY NUTS ARE A GOOD OPTION? Nuts, particularly walnuts, are packed with good or monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fat, vitamins, antioxidants, key minerals, fibre and protein. Omega-3 fatty acids prevent erratic heart rhythms and blood clots. Arginine, an amino acid, produces nitric oxide that relaxes constricted blood vessels and eases blood flow. “That’s why nuts boost good cholesterol, reduce inflammation, regulate blood sugar levels with slow-digesting fibre, burn up fat and help in weight management. In short, they minimise all risk factors for heart disease,” says Dr Pravin Kahale, Consultant, Cardiology, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. “One ounce of almond can give you almost 15 grams of fat (80% monounsaturated, 15% polyunsaturated, and 5% saturated) while a similar amount of walnut yields 18.5 gm of fat, most of it good fat,” he adds. In fact, a study in 2021 had revealed how eating about half a cup of walnuts every day for two years modestly lowered levels of low density lipoprotein (LDL) or bad cholesterol and reduced the number of total LDL particles and small LDL particles in healthy, older adults. “And we all know how cholesterol forms plaque and clogs up the arteries,” says Dr Kahale. Besides, even if you have eggs, the nuts could be a good substitute for sausage, which is processed meat. Replacing cold cuts and meats with nuts (say 28 to 50 gm) lowered the cardiovascular risk by 27 per cent, according to the review. WHY WALNUTS MAKE SENSE FOR BREAKFAST? “That’s because Indians usually have a late dinner and grains and animal protein take a much longer time to digest. So if you have an egg breakfast at 8 am, there is still some undigested food and you are overloading your digestive system again. This again pushes up blood sugar levels and impacts your fat metabolism. Fruits and nuts do not overload the system and are lighter. Soaked nuts are also easier for absorption,” explains Dr Sujatha Ganigi, Consultant, Non-Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru. Besides, nuts make for a good snack option, particularly for the in-between meal cravings. That’s why Dr Chandan Saurav Mahapatro, Consultant, Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru recommends having anything between 20-30 mg of chestnuts, almonds, walnuts and even avocados. “Chestnuts have antioxidants like gallic and ellagic acid, which have been proven to reduce oxidative stress, a condition that may raise the risk of strokes and heart disease, in studies. In fact, I recommend nuts to my patients over chicken stew and other dietary supplements, especially among those who have high BP and high blood sugar,” he says. Also, nuts he feels are more acceptable and lighter that can be had in bits throughout the day. “You cannot do that with eggs,” he says. DO WALNUT EATERS HAVE BETTER HEART HEALTH? Several of the largest cohort studies, including the Adventist Study, the Iowa Women’s Health Study, the Nurses’ Health Study, and the Physicians’ Health Study, have shown a consistent 30 per cent to 50 percent lower risk of myocardial infarction, sudden cardiac death, or cardiovascular disease associated with eating nuts several times a week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/health-wellness/walnuts-eggs-sausage-breakfast-heart-three-experts-explain-latest-study-9091418/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos