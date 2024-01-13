Physical Activity Linked to Decreased Risk of Depression in Older Adults





Rodrigo A. Lima, PhD

Credit: Search Research Institute Physical activity could help prevent depression in older adults, according to new research.1 Using harmonized data of aging cohorts by the EU Ageing Trajectories of Health: Longitudinal Opportunities and Synergies consortium with over 20 countries, investigators of a new study, led by Rodrigo A. Lima, PhD, of the research, innovation, and teaching unit at Parc Sanitari Sant Joan de Déu in Sant Boi de Llobregat, Spain, sought to evaluate the extent to which physical activity is associated with depression in older adults. “We observed that physical activity of any intensity and weekly frequency was strongly associated with lower risk of depression in older adults,” investigators wrote. “In particular, participating in light-to-moderate or vigorous physical activity at least once a week was already a strong protector against depression in older adults.” Depression affects approximately 300 million people worldwide. Due to this, studies have strived to pinpoint factors that reduce the risk of depression in an adult population. In previous studies, data found a lower risk of incident depression for adults and older adults who performed physical activity. Furthermore, the risk of incident depression has been estimated to be 16 – 31% lower for adults, and with moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, 21% lower. According to the National Health Service (NHS), older adults should get their exercise in daily, completing ≥ 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity a week or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity if already active.2 In the longitudinal study, investigators collected data from 3 studies: Health and Retirement Study, Survey of Health Ageing and Retirement in Europe, and Korean Longitudinal Study.1 The 3 studies included data on physical activity and depression in ≥ 2 waves. The Health and Retirement study had assessed participant’s depression status by the 8-item Depression Scale of the Center for Epidemiological Studies, and the Study of Health Ageing and retiring in Europe used the scale but with 10 items. In contrast, the Korean Longitudinal study used the European Union Initiative scale. If participants scored ≥ 4 in the Health and Retirement study and the Study of Health Ageing and retiring in Europe and a ≥ 10 on the Korean Longitudinal study, the investigators classified them with depression. In the study physical activity was measured by weekly frequency of either light-to-moderate physical activity or vigorous physical activity. The new study also used the ATHLOS healthy aging scale measures intrinsic capacity and functional ability—Lima and colleagues divided the score into quartiles to include the 3 studies. Participants aged 50 – 102 years old either followed light-to-moderate physical activity models (n = 56,818; 52.7% female) or vigorous physical activity models (n = 62,656; 52.7% female). Upon analysis, Light-to-moderate or vigorous physical activity was linked to a lower incidence rate ratio of depression (light-to-moderate model: once/week: 0.632; 95%; CI, 0.602 – 0.663; twice or more/week: 0.488; 95%; CI, 0.468 –0.510; vigorous model: once/week: 0.652; 95% CI, 0.623 – 0.683; twice or more/week: 0.591; 95% CI, 0.566 – 0.616).After adjusting for the healthy ageing scale, physical activity remained linked to depression (light-to-moderate model: once/week: 0.787; 95%; CI, 0.752 – 0.824; twice or more/week: 0.711; 95% CI 0.682 – 0.742; vigorous model: once/week: 0.828; 95% CI, 0.792 – 0.866; twice or more/week: 0.820; 95%; CI, 0.786 – 0.856). “Importantly, our findings demonstrate that physical activity of any intensity or weekly frequency is a strong determinant of depression in older persons despite their healthy ageing scale, establishing the relevance of physical activity despite the person’s intrinsic capacity and functional ability,” investigators concluded.1 References Lima, R.A., Condominas, E., Sanchez-Niubo, A. et al. Physical Activity Participation Decreases the Risk of Depression in Older Adults: The ATHLOS Population-Based Cohort Study. Sports Med – Open 10, 1 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1186/s40798-023-00664-7 Physical Activity Guidelines for Older Adults. NHS. https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/exercise/exercise-guidelines/physical-activity-guidelines-older-adults/. Accessed January 11, 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hcplive.com/view/physical-activity-linked-to-decreased-risk-of-depression-in-older-adults The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos