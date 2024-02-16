Health
Have you tested positive for coronavirus? Here's how long you need to isolate
don't ignore treatment
Keeping the virus away from others is not the only thing you should think about if you test positive for COVID-19. Medical experts say treatment should also be a top priority.
The virus still sends more than 20,000 people to the hospital each week in the United States, according to federal data, and “at least half of the hospitalizations and deaths among high-risk people are among people who have never been infected.” [got treated]says Paul Offit, M.D., an infectious disease physician at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and author of the book. Tell Me When You're Finished: An Insider's Guide to Decoding Myths About the Coronavirus and Navigating the Post-Pandemic World.
a recent research A paper published in January found that of 309,755 patients, only 12.2 percent were infected. Eligible for Paxrobid I received a prescription. Another study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that: Just over 9.7% More than 1 million high-risk patients were treated.
Paxlobid and other antiviral drugs are recommended for older adults. make up the majority The number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, and the proportion of people with underlying health conditions such as heart and lung disease. These drugs are “very effective at relieving symptoms and reducing the duration and feeling of being sick during illness,” says Jodi Guest, professor and senior associate chair of the Department of Epidemiology at Emory University's Rollins School of Medicine. School of Public Health.
The key is to start these antiviral drugs immediately, within the first five days of the onset of symptoms, Schaffner says. “We tend to say, 'Oh, let's see if it's better tomorrow.' We don't want to bother the doctor with this,” he says. “If you have the flu or coronavirus, start treatment early, as this will give you the greatest benefit, so do this as soon as possible. The more time passes, the less effective the treatment becomes. To go.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2024/covid-isolation-guidelines.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stock & Exchange Market News, Business & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Wall Street falls on a rare losing week but remains close to its record
- Google debuts improved version of Gemini AI tool
- Have you tested positive for coronavirus? Here's how long you need to isolate
- A tabletop exercise conducted by Island County officials looks at earthquake preparedness
- Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan appeals convictions in 3 cases – JURIST
- Rishi Sunak: UK by-election results cause double problem for Rishi Sunak
- What does a Prabowo Subianto presidency mean for Australia's relationship with Indonesia?
- Power struggle: Concerns over UK energy production amid green project delays | energy industry
- French actor Depardieu faces new sexual assault complaint | national news
- Best CCRC Lite Designs of 2023: Innovative Community Connecting with DC
- Blinken in “frank and constructive” talks with China’s Wang