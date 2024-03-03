What you need to know about boosters, symptoms and more

Measles, which was declared eradicated in the United States in 2000, is on the rise again. Recent cases in Florida have many people wondering if they are safe from the highly contagious disease.

As of Thursday, Florida had recorded 10 measles cases in 2024, according to the state Department of Health's website. That includes nine Broward County children, most of whom are linked to local transmission at Manatee Bay Elementary School in Weston. One travel-related case among adults in Polk County.

Orlando Health treated four measles patients in Central Florida's emergency department in February, Orlando Health spokeswoman Lisa Maria Garza said Thursday. . However, it is unclear how many of these cases (if any) are reflected on the state's website.

Jeff Grainger, a spokesman for AdventHealth Central Florida, declined to say how many measles cases the health system has identified locally or statewide, referring questions to the health department, but AdventHealth Central Florida Health said it has not treated a single case since the outbreak in Weston.

The state's tally does not include all cases of measles in Florida. For example, out-of-state residents who contracted the virus elsewhere but were treated here are excluded from the public count, said spokesperson Weetham Cooley.

Here are answers to some frequently asked questions.

I have already been vaccinated. Do I need a booster?

Short answer: no. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers people who receive two doses of measles vaccine as children to be protected for life, with up to 97% protection against infection. The CDC reports that 3 out of 100 people who get the vaccine are likely to get a mild case of measles.

It is thought that if an unvaccinated person contracts the virus, there is a 90% chance of infection.

Who needs the vaccine?

The vaccine is recommended for anyone born after 1956 who has never had measles. People who have had measles are considered immune.

CDC typically gives all children two doses of the MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine at least 28 days apart, with the first dose given at age 12 to 15 months and the second dose given at age 4 to 6 years. We recommend that you do so.

The CDC and other leading health organizations recommend that adults who have never had measles and have not yet been vaccinated, or who have not been reliably vaccinated, should receive at least one dose of the vaccine. It is good and I recommend that you should take it.

Side effects from vaccines are usually mild and mild compared to those from actual infection with the virus. A small number of people may not be able to receive the measles vaccine, including people who have had life-threatening allergic reactions to vaccine ingredients in the past.

Measles vaccine is a live virus vaccine. That means it should not be given to pregnant women, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services advises.

Check out the top stories in Tampa Bay Subscribe to the free DayStarter Newsletter We'll send you the latest news and information you need to know every morning. Everyone is registered! Want more free weekly newsletters in your inbox? let's start. consider all options

Where can I get the vaccine?

The MMR vaccine may be available at your pediatrician's or primary care physician's office, as well as local pharmacies such as Walgreens, Publix, and CVS, as well as community centers and local health departments. In the Tampa Bay area, you can make an appointment at the following Florida Department of Health offices: hillsboro, Pinellas and pasco county.

Pediatric vaccines like MMR are often available for free through federally funded initiatives such as the Children's Vaccine Program.

What are the symptoms of measles? What are the biggest risks?

Symptoms appear 1 to 2 weeks after exposure. Common symptoms of measles include cough, fever above 101 degrees, red eyes, and a rash that starts within 3 to 5 days after symptoms begin.

Serious and even fatal consequences can occur. Before vaccines were widely available, it could infect 3 million to 4 million people in the U.S. each year, lead to 48,000 hospitalizations, 400 to 500 deaths, and 1,000 people with permanent brain damage. It is believed that he suffered from encephalitis (swelling of the brain). CDC.

How long should unvaccinated children stay out of school in the event of an outbreak?

The CDC recommends that unvaccinated children with no past infection history stay home from school for 21 days after the most recent exposure, which is the incubation period for measles.

But Florida's top health official, Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, sent a letter to Manatee Bay families on Feb. 20 reiterating the CDC's recommendations. Telling parents that it is up to them to keep their children homecontrary to typical protocols.