Study shows regular exercise is linked to reduced insomnia

Tired of spending sleepless nights? According to new research, one of the most helpful things you can do may be to exercise.

“People who are physically active have a lower risk of long-term and short-term insomnia symptoms and extreme sleep duration,” said study lead author and sleep expert Dr. Erla Bjornsdottir. Part-time lecturer and researcher at Reykjavik University.

the study The paper, published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Open, looked at data from more than 4,300 people aged 39 to 67 over a 10-year period.

Björnsdóttir belongs to a sleep application that tracks your sleep and provides tips and resources for better sleep. The company did not fund this research, and her authors report no competing interests.

Participants from nine European countries were surveyed about the frequency, intensity, and duration of physical activity, as well as insomnia symptoms, amount of sleep each night, and perceived daytime sleepiness.

People who were persistently active were 55% more likely to have regular sleep, sleeping between 6 and 9 hours a night, and people who were active for a sustained period of time were 55% more likely to have regular sleep, sleeping 6 to 9 hours a night After adjusting for age, they were 21% more likely to have regular sleep. The study looked at body mass index (BMI) and smoking history.

Dr. David Neubauer, an associate professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said the results are strong in themselves, but also supported by existing literature. He was not involved in the study.

“While our results are consistent with previous studies that have shown the beneficial effects of physical activity on insomnia symptoms, this study further demonstrates the importance of consistency in exercise over time. ” Bjornsdottir said in an email. “Therefore, it is important to be physically active throughout your life to reduce your risk of insomnia and reduced sleep duration.”

Dr. Shalini Parthi, co-director of the Sleep Medicine and Research Center at St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri, and spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, said the study gives medical professionals another tool in addition to medications and treatments. He said that there is a possibility of providing. She was not involved in the study.

“This gives us ideas about things we don't usually think about when it comes to treating insomnia,” Parti says.

There are many reasons why physical activity can help you sleep better at night.

“Exercise has been shown to improve sleep quality and duration by promoting relaxation, reducing stress, and boosting mood. Physical activity regulates your body's internal clock, resulting in deeper, more restorative sleep. “It helps promote healthy sleep,” Björnsdottir said.

This study alone does not show that adding exercise reduces insomnia symptoms because a clear baseline of sleep quality was not obtained before adding activity, Neubauer said. Ta.

But there's still good evidence there.

“Some literature suggests that people who become more physically active and start exercising more tend to sleep better at night in terms of total sleep time and ability to fall asleep. ” he said.

However, it's important to note that if you've been suffering from insomnia for a long time, it's unlikely that exercise alone will cure your insomnia completely, Parthi added.

And it varies from person to person, she said, with some people seeing great results, some people having moderate results, and others seeing no improvement at all.

cognitive behavioral therapy That's because insomnia is the most effective tool for treating insomnia, so people with more severe sleep problems might also want to seek it out, Parti added.

You don't have to start running marathons to reap the benefits. You just have to start, experts say.

“Even moderate-intensity exercise, such as walking or yoga, can have a significant positive effect on sleep,” says Björnsdottir.

Parti has seen with his patients that while there are always obstacles to becoming more active, there is some help.

“Even if you can only walk two houses to the left, come back and walk two houses to the right. That's a great start,” she said. “Even if it’s just five minutes a day, you have to start somewhere.”

If you want your activity to further benefit your circadian rhythm, Neubauer says you can step outside and get some sunlight.

“Spending time outdoors and being physically active can both positively impact our circadian rhythms. circadian rhythm,” he said.

“The extent to which people can modify their lifestyles to be more active, be outdoors, and get more light can certainly have a positive impact on their nighttime sleep.”