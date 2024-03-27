CDC outlines new coronavirus regulations, no longer requires 5-day quarantine





people People who have tested positive According to the latest COVID-19 regulations, a five-day quarantine is no longer required. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC We recommend that you return to If you are fever-free and your symptoms have improved for at least 24 hours without the use of antipyretics, you can resume normal activities. in press release For new guidelines, CDC Director Mandy Coffeen said change It reflects the progress being made in preventing severe illness from COVID-19. “But we must still use the common-sense solutions we know work to protect ourselves and others from serious illness from respiratory viruses,” Cohen said. said. Said. CDC It also states the regulations regarding COVID-19 will follow similar recommendations for other respiratory diseases such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. This would reduce reliance on individual testing for the disease and create a unified approach that would make recommendations easier to follow and more likely to be adopted. Hannah Jones, Press Assistant North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Said by email The department is aware of the update released by the CDC. As does Mr. Jones. MArcee WilliamsPublic Health Education Manager. orange county health department They said their department will follow CDC guidelines. on mailUNC Media Relations, said the university: Follow NCDHHS and OCHD guidance. Furthermore, Jones said: vaccination It remains the best way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death from respiratory infections. René Najera Doctor of Public Health and Associate Professor in the Department of epidemiology in Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health Said The new coronavirus infection remains It is present and active despite low hospitalization and death rates associated with the virus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailytarheel.com/article/2024/03/city-covid-protocols-change-ncdhhs-university-health-vaccinations-safety The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos