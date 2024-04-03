What's going on: Measles





JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) – Measles is an unmistakable sight and one no parent wants to see, but nearly 100 cases have been reported in the United States this year. “Here in Missouri we have had a few cases this year, but no active cases,” said Nathan Cofarnas, an epidemiologist with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Cofanras said measles is a viral disease that begins with very common symptoms. “So it often starts with a fever, a runny nose, red eyes, and a cough,” Kofarnas said. A few days after the initial symptoms, white spots appear inside the mouth, followed by a rash a few days later, Cofarnas said. “The rash should start on the head and then move down and spread throughout the body,” Kofarnas says. Cofarnas said it was in 2000 that the United States declared measles nearly eliminated in the country, so there is a need to act quickly if cases occur. “Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases we have to deal with,” Kofarnas said. “If someone with measles walks into a room with 10 unvaccinated people, you would expect nine of them to get measles.” Cofarnas said infections are minimal here in the United States, but remain widespread in other parts of the world. “All of the recent cases in Missouri have been due to international introductions, where Missourians have not been vaccinated or have traveled to a foreign country while unvaccinated and contracted measles there. They could take it home and spread it locally,” Kofarnas said. . Kofarnas said another obstacle facing measles control is that more people are choosing not to get the MMR, measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. “For measles, the vaccine is very effective with two doses of MMR. It protects 97% of people from measles for life,” Cofarnas said. To report corrections or typos, please email us [email protected] Copyright 2024 KY3. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ky3.com/2024/04/03/whats-going-around-measles/

