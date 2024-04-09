Health
Management and treatment of knee osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis (OA) is a degenerative joint disease that significantly impacts mobility and quality of life. Known as the most common form of arthritis, it is characterized by the destruction and eventual loss of cartilage within the joints, causing pain, stiffness, reduced mobility, and even disability. This disease is usually seen in older people and affects joints including the knees, hips, and hands. The most common form of OA is knee osteoarthritis, which affects over 10-20% of Malaysia's adult population.
Understanding knee osteoarthritis
An analysis conducted by the Beijing Osteoarthritis Study found that Asians are more likely to develop knee OA than hip OA, which is more common in Westerners. This can be caused by factors such as differences in our body structure, lifestyle choices, and environmental influences. For example, cultural practices such as squatting in Asian communities can increase stress on the knee joint and contribute to the development of knee OA. Additionally, dietary habits, obesity, and work-related activities that involve repetitive movements may also influence the prevalence of knee OA in Asians.
While aging remains the main risk factor, younger people who have had previous joint injuries such as fractures or strains are also at risk, as this can accelerate cartilage degeneration. There is a possibility. Participating in high-impact sports such as running, basketball, and tennis can put excessive mechanical and repetitive strain on the joints, which can damage the cartilage and joints over time, which can damage the knees of young people. May increase risk of OA. Additionally, people with pre-existing joint diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, gout, and metabolic diseases such as diabetes are at increased risk of developing knee OA.
Dr Yuen Jin Chuan, consultant orthopedic, trauma, arthroplasty and robotic surgeon at Sunway Medical Center Velocity, said gender and genetics could also be factors in developing knee OA. “A family history of mild joint abnormalities or genetics of hypermobility (double joints) may increase the prevalence of knee OA,” Yuen explains.
She further points out that women face higher risks than men due to differences in hormonal factors and joint biomechanics. Symptoms of knee OA to be aware of include swelling of the knee joint, stiffness of the knee, and pain when standing or walking short distances.
precautionary measures
Precautions you can take to lower your risk of knee OA include maintaining a healthy weight to reduce stress on your joints and including joint-friendly foods in your diet, such as fish, leafy greens, nuts, and berries. It is included. Taking supplements such as omega-3 fatty acids and glucosamine can also help reduce the risk of knee OA. Yuen also emphasizes the importance of making exercise a daily routine to prevent the development of knee OA.
“There's a common misconception that moving makes your OA worse and that less is better. However, engaging in low-impact activities like swimming, cycling, and yoga can help you strengthen your muscles without putting too much stress on them. , which actually helps maintain joint flexibility and stability,” he advises.
Additionally, the importance of small lifestyle changes in daily activities, such as practicing good posture, being careful when lifting heavy objects, and ensuring adequate rest, cannot be overstated. .
treatment options
There are various treatment options for knee OA. Local treatment options include medications such as chondroitin, steroids, and hyaluronic acid injections, as well as a minimally invasive procedure known as radiofrequency ablation, which targets the nerves around the joint. However, while these treatments may reduce symptoms, it is important to recognize that knee OA is a progressive disease.
For effective long-term management, total knee replacement (TKR) surgery is an available solution when local treatments are no longer effective. TKR provides long-term relief and improved joint function for patients suffering from severe knee OA.
Solutions like the Mako robot-assisted surgical machine usher in a new era in the field of orthopedic care. Mako Technology enables more precise and customized operations with its 3D imaging system. The robotic arm helps surgeons perform customized bone resections, allowing for better alignment, leading to improved joint function and increased patient longevity.
Compared to Mako robot-assisted surgery, traditional TKR surgery often alters the kinematics of normal knee alignment, which can compromise joint function. However, Mako robot-assisted surgery, performed using the Mako Robotic machine, has the ability to accurately recreate the natural kinematics of the knee, restore alignment, and improve overall joint performance. Mako technology ensures minimally invasive surgery, reducing patient pain levels and shortening recovery time.
|
Sources
2/ https://thesun.my/style-life/managing-and-treating-knee-osteoarthritis-PB12310708
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Management and treatment of knee osteoarthritis
- Security measures at Imrans prison cost 1.2 million rupees per month
- President Jokowi asks ministers to ensure return of Eid 2024
- Billy Dee Williams says actors should be able to do blackface
- Future in Fashion keeps the spirit of fashion alive – The Cavalier Daily
- Watch the start of the eclipse in North America
- Brexit has relegated the United Kingdom to the rank of “middle power” – World
- Could Dutch-style mortgages make housing more affordable in the United States?
- T20 World Cup Schedule Australia
- Akshay Kumar reveals he wants to buy the apartment he lived in before becoming a star and visits it every month at dawn | Bollywood News
- Click, claim and collect from today under $60 limit
- The earthquake in Taiwan led to the traffic jam of the Japanese F-15J air power