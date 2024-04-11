Fake Botox injections linked to illness, hospitalizations in two states









CNN

—

In at least two states, people who received cosmetic injections (commonly known as “Botox”) performed in non-medical settings were hospitalized with botulism-like illnesses. “Cosmetic injections are FDA-approved products and should be administered in an approved setting by a licensed health care provider,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement. “At this time, the source of these botulinum toxin products is unknown or unconfirmed.” However, an ongoing investigation involving the CDC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and multiple states “suggests that the product administered is counterfeit,” the Tennessee Department of Health said in a statement. press release on friday. Four cases have been reported in Tennessee, two of which required hospitalization. Two patients were also hospitalized in Illinois. Botulism is a rare but serious disease caused by toxins released by bacteria that attack the nervous system. Symptoms include blurred or double vision, droopy eyelids, difficulty breathing, fatigue, and slurred speech or hoarseness. If left untreated, muscle paralysis progresses over hours to days and can be fatal. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Clostridium botulinum is an ingredient in Botox and similar cosmetic products. A purified form of botulinum toxin is approved by the FDA for use as a cosmetic treatment by licensed health care providers, they said in their paper. press release Published on Monday. According to the CDC, laboratory-confirmed cases of systemic botulism following cosmetic or therapeutic injections of botulinum toxin are rare. However, two patients in Illinois received shots from a La Salle County nurse who was licensed but was “working outside of her authority.” Tennessee also expressed concern about shots “administered in non-medical settings, such as at home or at beauty spas.” “Illinois residents should use caution when considering cosmetic treatments,” Dr. Samir Vohra, director of the Illinois State Department of Health, said in a statement. “Receiving these treatments in an unlicensed, unapproved setting can put you or your loved one at serious risk of developing health problems. Receive beauty services only under the care of a qualified professional who uses approved products.If you experience any health problems after a recent beauty treatment, contact your health care provider immediately for assistance. please.” CNN has also reached out to the FDA, which has not commented on the investigation.

