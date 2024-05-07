Joseph Brito III, MD, commemorates Bladder Cancer Awareness Month

What are the biggest challenges you face in caring for patients with bladder cancer?
One of the biggest challenges is getting patients to the clinic. Patients who have visible or microscopic hematuria should talk to their doctor or urologist about it. Blood in the urine is never normal and may be the first sign of bladder cancer.
The past few years have seen several promising developments in the management of bladder cancer. What should patients be aware of?
We are constantly seeking ways to manage bladder cancer that allow patients to maintain their quality of life and, ideally, minimize the impact of a bladder cancer diagnosis. Recent additions to the toolkit include Adstiladrine, a new type of intravesical therapy for patients who have failed BCG therapy. Continuous improvements in robotic surgical technology have made it possible to perform internal urinary diversions to reduce hospital stay and postoperative pain for patients requiring cystectomy (bladder removal surgery). Ta. For patients with more advanced bladder cancer, the use of immunotherapy continues to revolutionize the treatment of recurrent disease or disease ineligible for chemotherapy.
What inspires your work as a urological oncologist?
Caring for patients with urinary cancer allows us to build long-term, meaningful relationships with our patients. While surgery is the initial major event in managing these patients, subsequent monitoring and ongoing interval touchpoints allow me to be a part of their lives for years to come.
In honor of Bladder Cancer Awareness Month, what do you want patients and families to stop and remember?
Bladder cancer is one of many cancers that is often curable in its early stages, but can be more complex and difficult to manage in later stages. Hematuria should be evaluated by a urologist, especially in patients with risk factors such as a history of smoking or certain occupational exposures. I encourage people to take the diagnosis of bladder cancer seriously and understand that this is a survivable disease where patients can maintain a high quality of life.
Submitted by Eliza Folsom on May 6, 2024
