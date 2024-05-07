Common cold viruses circulating in children threaten wild chimpanzees through asymptomatic adult carriers





Williams, J. M. et al. Causes of death in the Kasekela chimpanzees of Gombe National Park, Tanzania. Am. J. Primatol. 70(8), 766–777 (2008). Emery Thompson, M. et al. Risk factors for respiratory illness in a community of wild chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes schweinfurthii). R. Soc. Open Sci. 5(9), 18484 (2018). Wallis, J. & Rick Lee, D. Primate conservation: The prevention of disease transmission. Int. J. Primatol. 20(6), 803–826 (1999). Goodall, J. The Chimpanzees of Gombe: Patterns of Behavior (Belknap Press, 1986). Hastings, B., Kenny, D., Lowenstine, L. J. & Foster, J. W. Mountain gorillas and measles: Ontogeny of a wildlife vaccination program, in Proceedings of the American Association of Zoo Veterinarians Annual Meeting, 1991, no. Table 1, pp. 198–205. Köndgen, S. et al. Pandemic human viruses cause decline of endangered great apes. Curr. Biol. 18(4), 260–264 (2008). Humle, T. The 2003 Epidemic of a Flu-Like Respiratory Disease at Bossou. In The Chimpanzees of Bossou and Nimba (eds Matsuzawa, T. et al.) 325–333 (Springer, 2011). Kaur, T. et al. Descriptive epidemiology of fatal respiratory outbreaks and detection of a human-related metapneumovirus in wild chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes) at Mahale Mountains National Park, Western Tanzania. Am. J. Primatol. 70(8), 755–765 (2008). Palacios, G. et al. Human metapneumovirus infection in wild mountain Gorillas, Rwanda. Emerg. Infect. Dis. 17(4), 711–713 (2011). Grützmacher, K. S. et al. Codetection of respiratory syncytial virus in habituated wild western lowland gorillas and humans during a respiratory disease outbreak. Ecohealth 13(3), 499–510 (2016). Mazet, J. A. K. et al. Human respiratory syncytial virus detected in mountain gorilla respiratory outbreaks. Ecohealth 17(4), 449 (2020). Patrono, L. V. et al. Human coronavirus OC43 outbreak in wild chimpanzees, Côte d´Ivoire, 2016. Emerg. Microbes Infect. 7(1), 1–4 (2018). Grützmacher, K. S. et al. Human respiratory syncytial virus and Streptococcus pneumoniae Infection in Wild Bonobos. Ecohealth 15(2), 462 (2018). Köndgen, S. et al. Evidence for human Streptococcus pneumoniae in wild and captive chimpanzees: A potential threat to wild populations. Sci. Rep. 7(1), 1–8 (2017). Scully, E. J. et al. Lethal respiratory disease associated with human rhinovirus C in Wild Chimpanzees, Uganda, 2013. Emerg. Infect. Dis. 24(2), 267–274 (2018). Negrey, J. D. et al. Simultaneous outbreaks of respiratory disease in wild chimpanzees caused by distinct viruses of human origin. Emerg. Microbes Infect. 8(1), 139–149 (2019). Hosaka, K. Mahale: A single flu epidemic killed at least 11 chimps. Pan Afr. News 2(2), 3–4 (1995). Szentiks, C. A., Köndgen, S., Silinski, S., Speck, S. & Leendertz, F. H. Lethal pneumonia in a captive juvenile chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes) due to human-transmitted human respiratory syncytial virus (HRSV) and infection with Streptococcus pneumoniae. J. Med. Primatol. 38(4), 236–240 (2009). Carne, C., Semple, S., Morrogh-Bernard, H., Zuberbühler, K. & Lehmann, J. The risk of disease to great Apes: Simulating disease spread in Orang-Utan (Pongo pygmaeus wurmbii) and Chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes schweinfurthii) Association Networks. PLoS ONE 9(4), e95039 (2014). Hanamura, S. et al. Chimpanzee deaths at Mahale caused by a flu-like disease. Primates 49(1), 77–80 (2008). Patrono, L. V. et al. Monkeypox virus emergence in wild chimpanzees reveals distinct clinical outcomes and viral diversity. Nat. Microbiol. 5(7), 955–965 (2020). Heikkinen, T. & Järvinen, A. The common cold. Lancet 361(9351), 51 (2003). Pappas, D. E. The Common Cold,” in Principles and Practice of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Elsevier, 2018, pp. 199–202.e1. Ball, T. M., Holberg, C. J., Aldous, M. B., Martinez, F. D. & Wright, A. L. Influence of attendance at day care on the common cold from birth through 13 years of age. Arch. Pediatr. Adolesc. Med. 156(2), 121–126 (2002). Byington, C. L. et al. Community surveillance of respiratory viruses among families in the Utah better identification of germs-longitudinal viral epidemiology (BIG-LoVE) study. Clin. Infect. Dis. 61(8), 1217–1224 (2015). Monto, A. S. & Ullman, B. M. Acute respiratory illness in an american community: The Tecumseh study. JAMA 227(2), 164–169 (1974). Birger, R. et al. Asymptomatic shedding of respiratory virus among an ambulatory population across seasons. mSphere 3(4), e00249-18 (2018). Shaman, J. et al. Asymptomatic summertime shedding of respiratory viruses. J. Infect. Dis. 217(7), 1074–1077 (2018). Monto, A. S. & Sullivan, K. M. Acute respiratory illness in the community. Frequency of illness and the agents involved. Epidemiol. Infect. 110(1), 145 (1993). O’Neill, M. B., Laval, G., Teixeira, J. C., Palmenberg, A. C. & Pepperell, C. S. Genetic susceptibility to severe childhood asthma and rhinovirus-C maintained by balancing selection in humans for 150 000 years. Hum. Mol. Genet. 29(5), 736 (2020). Bianchini, S. et al. Role of respiratory syncytial virus in pediatric pneumonia. Microorganisms 8(12), 1–14 (2020). Gern, J. E. et al. Relationships among specific viral pathogens, virus-induced interleukin-8, and respiratory symptoms in infancy. Pediatr. Allergy Immunol. 13(6), 386–393 (2002). Coverstone, A. M. et al. Recurrent wheezing in children following human metapneumovirus infection. J. Allergy Clin. Immunol. 142(1), 297 (2018). Kermani-Alghoraishi, M., Pouramini, A., Kafi, F. & Khosravi, A. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and severe pericardial effusion: From pathogenesis to management: A case report based systematic review. Curr. Probl. Cardiol. 47(2), 100933 (2022). Sidhu, R. S., Sharma, A., Paterson, I. D. & Bainey, K. R. Influenza H1N1 infection leading to cardiac tamponade in a previously healthy patient: A case report. Res. Cardiovasc. Med. 5(3), 1–4 (2016). Keshavarz Valian, N., Pourakbari, B., Asna Ashari, K., Hosseinpour Sadeghi, R. & Mahmoudi, S. Evaluation of human coronavirus OC43 and SARS-COV-2 in children with respiratory tract infection during the COVID-19 pandemic. J. Med. Virol. 94(4), 1450 (2022). Kloepfer, K. M. et al. Detection of pathogenic bacteria during rhinovirus infection is associated with increased respiratory symptoms and asthma exacerbations. J. Allergy Clin. Immunol. 133(5), 1301-1307.e3 (2014). Demuri, G. P., Gern, J. E., Eickhoff, J. C., Lynch, S. V. & Wald, E. R. Dynamics of bacterial colonization with Streptococcus pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenzae, and Moraxella catarrhalis during symptomatic and asymptomatic viral upper respiratory tract infection. Clin. Infect. Dis. 66(7), 1045 (2018). Köster, P. C., Lapuente, J., Cruz, I., Carmena, D. & Ponce-Gordo, F. Human-borne pathogens: Are they threatening wild great ape populations?. Vet. Sci. 9(7), 356 (2022). Dunay, E., Apakupakul, K., Leard, S., Palmer, J. L. & Deem, S. L. Pathogen transmission from humans to great apes is a growing threat to primate conservation. Ecohealth 15(1), 148–162 (2018). Chatterjee, A., Mavunda, K. & Krilov, L. R. Current state of respiratory syncytial virus disease and management. Infect. Dis. Ther. 10(Suppl 1), 5 (2021). Esneau, C., Duff, A. C. & Bartlett, N. W. Understanding rhinovirus circulation and impact on illness. Viruses 14(1), 141 (2022). Simon, A., Manoha, C., Müller, A. & Schildgen, O. Human metapneumovirus and its role in childhood respiratory infections. Curr. Pediatr. Rep. 2(3), 156–165 (2014). Morrison, R. E., Mushimiyimana, Y., Stoinski, T. S. & Eckardt, W. Rapid transmission of respiratory infections within but not between mountain gorilla groups. Sci. Rep. 11(1), 19622 (2021). Gilardi, K., et al. Best Practice Guidelines for Health Monitoring and Disease Control in Great Ape Populations. (2015). Granados, A., Goodall, E. C., Luinstra, K., Smieja, M. & Mahony, J. Comparison of asymptomatic and symptomatic rhinovirus infections in university students: incidence, species diversity, and viral load. Diagn. Microbiol. Infect. Dis. 82(4), 292 (2015). IUCN SSC Primate Specialist Group, “Great apes, COVID-19 and the SARS CoV-2,” Apr-2021. [Online]. Available: http://static1.1.sqspcdn.com/static/f/1200343/28425513/1618069146540/SARS-CoV-2great-apes-2021-update.pdf?token=%2BnKMngpyXW7VqHp49mNCviPZTds%3D. [Accessed: 19-Apr-2023]. Macfie, E. J. & Williamson, E. A. Best Practice Guidelines for Great Ape Tourism. Gland, Switzerland: IUCN SSC Primate Specialist Group (2010). Sundell, N. et al. PCR detection of respiratory pathogens in asymptomatic and symptomatic adults. J. Clin. Microbiol. 57(1), 10–1128 (2019). Nuno, A. et al. Protecting great apes from disease: Compliance with measures to reduce anthroponotic disease transmission. People Nat. 4, 1387–1400 (2022). Hartter, J. & Goldman, A. Local responses to a forest park in western Uganda: Alternate narratives on fortress conservation. Oryx 45(1), 60–68 (2011). Jin, X. et al. Global burden of upper respiratory infections in 204 countries and territories, from 1990 to 2019. EClin. Med. 37, 100986 (2021). Chow, E. J., Uyeki, T. M. & Chu, H. Y. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on community respiratory virus activity. Nat. Rev. Microbiol. 21, 195–210 (2022). Bonilla, F. A. & Oettgen, H. C. Adaptive immunity. J. Allergy Clin. Immunol. 125(2), S33–S40 (2010). Alper, C. M., Winther, B., Mandel, E. M. & Doyle, W. J. Temporal relationships for cold-like illnesses and otitis media in sibling pairs. Pediatr. Infect. Dis. J. 26(9), 778–781 (2007). Lutwama, J. J. et al. Clinic- and hospital-based sentinel influenza surveillance, Uganda 2007–2010. J. Infect. Dis. 206, S87–S93 (2012). Ramesh, A. et al. Metagenomic next-generation sequencing of samples from pediatric febrile illness in Tororo, Uganda. PLoS ONE 14(6), e0218318 (2019). L’Huillier, A. G. et al. Survival of rhinoviruses on human fingers. Clin. Microbiol. Infect. 21(4), 381 (2015). Kuehl, H. S., Elzner, C., Moebius, Y., Boesch, C. & Walsh, P. D. The price of play: Self-organized infant mortality cycles in chimpanzees. PLoS ONE 3(6), e2440 (2008). Turner, R. B. & Lee, W.-M. Rhinovirus, in Clinical Virology, pp. 1063–1082 (2009). Mäkelä, M. J. et al. Viruses and bacteria in the etiology of the common cold. J. Clin. Microbiol. 36(2), 539 (1998). Jacobs, S. E., Lamson, D. M., Kirsten, S. & Walsh, T. J. Human rhinoviruses. Clin. Microbiol. Rev. 26(1), 135–162 (2013). Royston, L. & Tapparel, C. Rhinoviruses and respiratory enteroviruses: not as simple as ABC. Viruses 8(1), 16 (2016). Firquet, S. et al. Survival of enveloped and non-enveloped viruses on inanimate surfaces. Microbes Environ. 30(2), 140 (2015). Jackson, D. J. & Gern, J. E. Rhinovirus infections and their roles in asthma: Etiology and exacerbations. J. Allergy Clin. Immunol. Pract. 10(3), 673–681 (2022). Calvo, C. et al. Respiratory syncytial virus coinfections with rhinovirus and human bocavirus in hospitalized children. Medicine (Baltimore) 94(42), e1788 (2015). Teo, S. M. et al. The infant nasopharyngeal microbiome impacts severity of lower respiratory infection and risk of asthma development. Cell Host Microbe 17(5), 704–715 (2015). Mysore, V. et al. Protective heterologous T cell immunity in COVID-19 induced by the trivalent MMR and Tdap vaccine antigens. Medicine 2(9), 1050-1071.e7 (2021). Comunale, B. A. et al. Poliovirus vaccination induces a humoral immune response that cross reacts with SARS-CoV-2. Front. Med. 8, 710010 (2021). Brooks, N. A. et al. The association of Coronavirus Disease-19 mortality and prior bacille Calmette–Guerin vaccination: a robust ecological analysis using unsupervised machine learning. Sci. Rep. 11(1), 774 (2021). Winkley, K. et al. Immune cell residency in the nasal mucosa may partially explain respiratory disease severity across the age range. Sci. Rep. 11(1), 15927 (2021). Zhu, Y. et al. Ancestral SARS-CoV-2, but not Omicron, replicates less efficiently in primary pediatric nasal epithelial cells. PLoS Biol. 20(8), e3001728 (2022). Price, R. H. M., Graham, C. & Ramalingam, S. Association between viral seasonality and meteorological factors. Sci. Rep. 9(1), 1–11 (2019). Clarke, K., Rivas, A. C., Milletich, S., Sabo-Attwood, T. & Coker, E. S. Prenatal exposure to ambient PM2.5 and early childhood growth impairment risk in east Africa. Toxics 10(11), 705 (2022). Weary, T. E. et al. Respiratory disease patterns in rural Western Uganda, 2019–2022. Front. Pediatr. 12, 1336009 (2024). ECMWF, Fort Portal Weather & Climate | Temperature & Weather By Month—Climate-Data.org,” 2022. [Online]. Available: https://en.climate-data.org/africa/uganda/western-region/fort-portal-3826/. [Accessed: 27-Oct-2022]. Okure, D. et al. Characterization of ambient air quality in selected urban areas in Uganda using low-cost sensing and measurement technologies. Environ. Sci. Technol. 56(6), 3324–3339 (2022). Drewe, J., O’Riain, M. J., Beamish, E., Currie, H. & Parsons, S. Survey of infections transmissible between baboons and humans, Cape Town, South Africa. Emerg. Infect. Dis. J. 18(2), 298 (2012). Naughton-Treves, L., Treves, A., Chapman, C. A. & Wrangham, R. W. Temporal patterns of crop-raiding by primates: linking food availability in croplands and adjacent forest. J. Appl. Ecol. 35(4), 596–606 (1998). Sarkar, D. et al. Exploring multiple dimensions of conservation success: Long-term wildlife trends, anti-poaching efforts and revenue sharing in Kibale National Park, Uganda. Anim. Conserv. 25(4), 532–549 (2022). Wrangham, R. & Ross, E. Science and Conservation in African Forests: The Benefits of Longterm Research (Cambridge University Press, 2008). Narat, V. et al. Higher convergence of human-great ape enteric eukaryotic viromes in central African forest than in a European zoo: A One Health analysis. Nat. Commun. 14(1), 1–13 (2023). Negrey, J. D. et al. Viruses associated with ill health in wild chimpanzees. Am. J. Primatol. 84(2), e23358 (2022). Teo, K. W. et al. Rhinovirus persistence during the COVID-19 pandemic—Impact on pediatric acute wheezing presentations. J. Med. Virol. 94(11), 5547–5552 (2022). Diesner-Treiber, S. C. et al. Respiratory infections in children during a covid-19 pandemic winter. Front. Pediatr. 9, 1132 (2021). Be’er, M. et al. Unforeseen changes in seasonality of pediatric respiratory illnesses during the first COVID-19 pandemic year. Pediatr. Pulmonol. 57(6), 1425–1431 (2022). Kraay, A. N. M. et al. Fomite-mediated transmission as a sufficient pathway: a comparative analysis across three viral pathogens. BMC Infect. Dis. 18(1), 1–13 (2018). Leung, N. H. L. et al. Respiratory virus shedding in exhaled breath and efficacy of face masks. Nat. Med. 26(5), 676–680 (2020). Reagan, K. J., McGeady, M. L. & Crowell, R. L. Persistence of human rhinovirus infectivity under diverse environmental conditions. Appl. Environ. Microbiol. 41(3), 618–620 (1981). Nuwer, R. Chimpanzees are dying from our colds—These scientists are trying to save them. Nature 625(7995), 442–446 (2024). Cook, R. A., Karesh, W. B. & Osofsky, S. A. One world, One health: Building Interdisciplinary bridges to health in a globalized world. in One World, One Health (2004). Mackenzie, J. S. & Jeggo, M. The one health approach—Why is it so important?. Trop. Med. Infect. Dis. 4(2), 88 (2019). Köndgen, S., Schenk, S., Pauli, G., Boesch, C. & Leendertz, F. H. Noninvasive monitoring of respiratory viruses in wild chimpanzees. Ecohealth 7(3), 332–341 (2010). Forno, E. et al. Effect of vitamin D3 supplementation on severe asthma exacerbations in children with asthma and low vitamin D levels: The VDKA randomized clinical trial. JAMA 324(8), 1 (2020). Bochkov, Y. A., Grindle, K., Vang, F., Evans, M. D. & Gern, J. E. Improved molecular typing assay for rhinovirus species A, B, and C. J. Clin. Microbiol. 52(7), 2461–2471 (2014). Wessels, E., Schelfaut, J. J. G., Bernards, A. T. & Claas, E. C. J. Evaluation of several biochemical and molecular techniques for identification of Streptococcus pneumoniae and Streptococcus pseudopneumoniae and their detection in respiratory samples. J. Clin. Microbiol. 50(4), 1171–1177 (2012). Kaida, A. et al. Seasonal distribution and phylogenetic analysis of human metapneumovirus among children in Osaka City, Japan. J. Clin. Virol. 35(4), 394–399 (2006). Edgar, R. C. MUSCLE: Multiple sequence alignment with high accuracy and high throughput. Nucleic Acids Res. 32(5), 1792 (2004). Guindon, S. et al. New algorithms and methods to estimate maximum-likelihood phylogenies: Assessing the performance of PhyML 3.0. Syst. Biol. 59(3), 307–321 (2010). Lefort, V., Longueville, J.-E. & Gascuel, O. SMS: Smart model selection in PhyML. Mol. Biol. Evol. 34(9), 2422–2424 (2017). Rambaut, A. FigTree, version 1.4.4 (2018). Tamura, K., Stecher, G. & Kumar, S. MEGA11: Molecular evolutionary genetics analysis version 11. Mol. Biol. Evol. 38(7), 3022 (2021). Kuznetsova, A., Brockhoff, P. B. & Christensen, R. H. B. lmerTest package: Tests in linear mixed effects models. J. Stat. Softw. 82(13), 1–26 (2017). Burnham, K. P., Anderson, D. R. & Huyvaert, K. P. AIC model selection and multimodel inference in behavioral ecology: Some background, observations, and comparisons. Behav. Ecol. Sociobiol. 65(1), 23–35 (2011). Breiman, L. Random forests. Mach. Learn. 45(1), 5–32 (2001). Liaw, A. & Wiener, M. Classification and regression by randomForest. R. News 2(3), 18–22 (2002).

