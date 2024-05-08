



Top line: According to the study, nearly 90% of adults were at risk of developing cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic syndrome (CKM) between 2011 and 2020. new research was announced on Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association. methodology: In 2023, the American Heart Association defined: Cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic (CKM) syndrome heart or kidney disease, diabetes, obesity They interact and become increasingly co-occurring conditions.

The researchers used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2011 to 2020.

More than 10,000 adults aged 20 and older were included. All subjects underwent physical and fasting tests and self-reported cardiovascular disease (CVD) status.

Researchers used factors such as kidney disease, obesity, and obesity to create risk categories ranging from 0 (no risk factor) to 4. high blood pressure. remove: Almost 90% of participants met criteria for CKM syndrome stage, and the proportion remained constant throughout the study period.

Almost half met the criteria for stage 2 (having metabolic risk factors such as high blood pressure and moderate to high risk). chronic kidney disease).

14.6% met the combined criteria for advanced stage 3 (very high risk chronic kidney disease or high risk of CVD over 10 years) and stage 4 CKM syndrome (established CVD).

Men, adults over 65 years of age, and black people were at higher risk for advanced stages of CKM syndrome. in fact: “Equitable health care approaches that prioritize the health of CKM are urgently needed,” the study authors wrote. sauce: The study was led by Muttiah Vaduganathan, MD, MPH, a cardiologist and researcher at Harvard Medical School's Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. Limitations: Established CVD status was self-reported. Some data indicating advanced CKM stages were not available (e.g., cardiac biomarkers, echocardiographyand coronary angiography), which may have led to an underestimation of the rate. Disclosure: One of the authors has received funding from Bristol-Myers Squibb-Pfizer outside of the submitted work. In addition to his submitted research, Vaduganathan has received grants from various pharmaceutical companies and served as an advisor and member of clinical trial committees. The authors report no other disclosures.

