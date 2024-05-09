Biodiversity loss is the biggest factor in infectious disease outbreaks, study says | Environment





Biodiversity loss is the biggest environmental factor in infectious disease outbreaks, making them more dangerous and prevalent, a study has found. New infectious diseases are on the rise, many of which originate from wild animals.in meta-analysis According to a paper published in the journal Nature, researchers found that of all the “drivers of global change” that disrupt ecosystems, species loss increases the risk of pandemics. I discovered that this is the biggest factor. Biodiversity loss was followed by climate change and the introduction of alien species. “The important message is that biodiversity loss, climate change and invasive species increase disease, while urbanization reduces disease,” said lead researcher Professor Jason Rohr from the University of Notre Dame in the US. Ta. Experts analyzed about 1,000 studies on global environmental drivers of infectious diseases, covering every continent except Antarctica. They examined both the severity and prevalence of the disease in plant, animal, and human hosts. The research team focused on five drivers of global change: biodiversity loss, climate change, chemical pollution, invasive species, and habitat loss. They found that four out of five had increased disease prevalence. All diseases except habitat loss increased. Their results were the same for human and non-human diseases. Habitat change has reduced risk because humans tend to move into certain types of habitats, namely cities. Diseases tend to be less common in urban areas, partly because they have a better public health environment, but also because there are fewer wild animals. “Urban areas, where there's a lot of concrete, have far fewer species that can thrive in that environment. From a human disease perspective, they often have better sanitation and hygiene facilities than rural environments,” Rohr said. Medical infrastructure is in place.” Since the coronavirus pandemic, there has been increased interest in zoonotic diseases. some researchers believe It came from bats. Many other diseases that currently alarm global health authorities (such as swine flu and bird flu) also originate from wild animals. Three quarters of new human diseases are zoonotic, meaning they can also be transmitted to wild and domestic animals. Previous research has linked these diseases to environmental changes (for example, global warming could mean more widespread malaria), but it remains unclear which environmental factors have the greatest impact. Until now, it was unclear whether The researchers point out that many of the factors are interconnected, saying, “For example, climate change and chemical pollution can cause habitat loss and change, which in turn contributes to biodiversity loss. It could cause it.” Reducing emissions, reducing biodiversity loss and preventing invasive species could all help reduce the burden of disease, researchers say. “We hope that our analysis will facilitate global disease control, mitigation, and surveillance efforts,” the researchers wrote in their paper. find more Click here for coverage of the era of extinctionFollow Biodiversity Reporter phoebe weston and patrick greenfield For all the latest news and features, visit X

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/article/2024/may/09/biodiversity-loss-is-biggest-driver-of-infectious-disease-outbreaks-says-study The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos