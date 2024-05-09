'Zombie deer' disease first discovered in California





A deadly disease for some animals has been discovered for the first time in California deer, with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirming two cases of chronic wasting disease in deer this week. This disease is also called “zombie deer” disease because of the symptoms that appear in infected animals. Signs of the disease include progressive weight loss, clumsiness or lack of coordination, sluggishness, drooling, and excessive dry mouth and urination. According to CDFW, behavioral changes. CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects cervids, including deer, elk, elk and caribou, and the infected deer were found in Madera and Inyo counties. CDFW said these different detection locations indicate the disease has likely been present in California for some time. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CWD was first identified in wild deer in the 1980s. Currently, the disease has been detected in 34 animals. According to CDFW, states across the U.S. and five Canadian provinces are affected. The CDC said scientists believe CWD is likely to be spread through bodily fluids, either by direct contact or by environmental contamination of soil, food, or water. According to the CDC, there have been no reported cases of CWD in humans. The CDC said the overall incidence of CWD in free-ranging deer and elk is relatively low nationwide. However, depending on where the disease is established, the infection rate can exceed 10%. CDFW said the public can help reduce the spread of the disease by reporting signs of disease in deer and elk. Hunters are also encouraged to participate in CDFW's monitoring and sampling efforts. Learn more about. See more of California's top stories here | Download the app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kcra.com/article/zombie-deer-disease-detected-california/60739449

