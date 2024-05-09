Two deer in California have fatal brain disease





State officials earlier this week reported the presence of deadly chronic wasting disease in two wild California deer. This is the first time the disease, which has plagued other parts of the country for years, has appeared in the state's deer and elk populations. The positive samples were taken from a deer that died of unknown causes near Yosemite Lake in Madera County and a deer that died in a vehicle collision near Bishop, Inyo County. “These two different detection locations indicate that CWD may have been present in California for some time, as the incubation period can range from months to years. ” state wildlife officials said in a statement Tuesday. Experts say that once an animal is infected, it can take a year or more for symptoms to develop. The disease is fatal and there is no known treatment or vaccine. Chronic wasting disease, also known as “zombie deer disease,” is a contagious infectious disease similar to mad cow disease and bovine spongiform encephalopathy. The disease has been detected in animals in North America, including Canada and 34 states in the United States, as well as Norway and South Korea. The disease attacks the brain and nervous system and targets members of the cervid family, including deer, elk, reindeer, and elk. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms in infected animals include rapid weight loss (wasting), stumbling, lethargy and other neurological symptoms. There are no signs of any effects on humans. But health officials said it was important to keep the disease out of the food supply. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has been monitoring California's elk and deer populations for zombie deer disease since 2000. Increase monitoring efforts and ask hunters to have their quarries inspected at one of several sampling stations. “The public can help limit the spread of CWD by reporting signs of disease in deer and elk populations. Hunters should strongly consider testing harvested deer and elk. “We should,” said Brandon Munk, the state's wildlife veterinarian who oversees chronic wasting disease surveillance. said in a statement regarding response efforts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/environment/story/2024-05-09/deadly-brain-disease-detected-in-california-deer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos