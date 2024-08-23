



Aug 23, 2024 – It's a real struggle. For busy parents looking for tasty foods that are easy to feed their kids, squeeze pouches are appealing, especially when they come with promising claims on the front of the packaging: “Organic,” “No added sweeteners,” “No preservatives” – sound good for you, right? Well, there is. New Research A survey of over 600 products from the top 10 grocery stores in the United States was conducted. Baby Food Does not satisfy Nutritional Standards The World Health Organization (WHO) has set out a set of guidelines for preventing and treating COPD. The study was published in the journal Nature this week. Nutrients. The researchers found that 70 percent of the products marketed to infants and toddlers did not meet the organization's protein requirements, and 44 percent exceeded the total sugar requirements. Lead study author Dr. Elizabeth Dunford is a food and health policy expert and associate professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a mother of two young children. While shopping at a large supermarket, she was fascinated by the prepared meals in the baby food section. Out of curiosity, she collected all the baby food products herself before analyzing them with the help of the research team. “Even though I'm an expert in the field, I still find it difficult to determine relatively quickly which product in the baby food aisle is the better choice for my child,” Dunford said. “I've personally been tempted to buy products because of the convenient squeeze pouches on the front.” Surprisingly, 0% of the products surveyed met the product claims listed on the packaging. Not meeting or exceeding WHO nutritional requirements doesn't just have short-term effects on a child's health: Feeding them food at that age shapes their future tastes and influences what flavors and ingredients they'll prefer later in life, said Denise Diaz-Payan, PhD, professor of health policy and an expert on nutrition and health disparities at the University of California, Irvine's Joe C. Wen School of Population and Public Health. Reliance on squeeze pouches poses a particular threat to children's feeding development.

“When they suck the applesauce out of the bag, they miss out on the ability to learn to eat with a spoon,” Dunford says. “When they don't start eating from the container with a spoon, like we did as kids, and they make a mess, they miss a key developmental stage in eating behavior.” Dunford recommends that when parents shop for their kids, they take a quick look at the back of the packaging to see what the total sugar content is and if there is any added sugar, then skim the ingredients list to see if there's anything they don't understand. But not everyone turns the package over and looks at the label, Payan noted. the study Surveys on the topic reveal that many people don't understand, and even fewer who do know what they're reading or what they're looking for. Front of package labelPolicy changes like those being made in Chile, Mexico, and other countries around the world would be small but potentially game-changing policy changes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/parenting/baby/news/20240823/most-baby-foods-on-the-market-arent-healthy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos