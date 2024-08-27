Health
More than half of U.S. baby foods fail WHO nutritional standards: Study – National
High sodium content, too much sugar, or misleading labels. Infant and child food A new study suggests that beans sold in the US may not be as nutritious as they appear.
Release Date August 21 NutrientsThe survey revealed that most of these products World Health Organization (WHO).
Of the 651 products analysed, 70 percent did not meet protein needs, 44 percent exceeded recommended sugar levels, one in four products did not meet calorie needs and one in five exceeded recommended sodium limits, the study said.
The study did not reveal names or brands of the foods, but lead author Elizabeth Dunford, an assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition at the University of North Carolina, told Global News that some of the products studied are also sold in Canadian grocery stores.
“We do have some of the same brands, and I think Canada is more closely aligned with the U.S. than any other country when it comes to labels,” she said.
Dunford argued that labelling and nutrition are crucial because childhood is a critical period of rapid development when taste preferences and eating habits are established. Choices made during childhood can lead to chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes and even cancer later in life, he said.
Starting your baby on solid foods
“Time-poor parents are increasingly opting for convenience foods, believing them to be healthier than they actually are, unaware that many of these foods lack key nutrients necessary for children's development,” she added.
The researchers argue that despite U.S. health guidelines recommending that infants not be fed foods high in added sugars and sodium, infants and young children around the world, including in the United States, often do not meet these recommendations.
In Canada, infant and young child foods are: Safe Food for Canadians ActIt requires companies to properly label their products' nutritional information, including calorie, sodium and sugar levels.
There are sodium limits for foods for infants aged 6 to 12 months, but other nutritional guidelines such as sugar and fat are set by the Canadian Food and Drug Administration. Nutritional Guidelines for Healthy Full-Term Infants.
But the problem with recommendations is that there are no standards for what is acceptable for a product, Dunford said.
“There are absolutely no restrictions. One of the things I would like to see is that these products do not meet health performance standards such as sodium restrictions. If a product does not meet those standards, then the product cannot make a claim,” she said.
She explained that many companies add “noise claims” to their packaging, such as “no added sugar,” to give the misleading impression that they are healthy. These claims contribute to what experts call a “health halo effect” that permeates around these baby food products.
For example, labels like “sugar-free” or “organic” can give the impression that a product overall is more nutritious, even if it's still high in other unhealthy ingredients like sodium and fat, she said.
Should you avoid sugar in your diet?
Baby food rules are “Wild West”
The researchers looked at the nutritional content and promotions of infant and toddler foods (ages 6-36 months) sold by the top 10 grocery store chains in the United States in 2023. Stores surveyed included Walmart, Kroger, Costco, Ahold Delhaize, Publix, Sam's Club, Target and Aldi.
Infant formula, fortified milk, and oral electrolytes are not included because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates these products separately.
Get weekly health news
Get the latest medical news and health information every Sunday.
The product is WHO Nutrition Promotion Profile Model (NPPM) RequirementsDunford explained that the guidelines were chosen because the WHO sets high, healthy standards for infant formula, which she noted are often lacking in many countries.
“It's almost like a lawless zone when it comes to regulating baby food,” Dunford said, adding that without proper regulation nutrition claims could go unchecked.
How to make your own baby food
The study found that of the 651 products surveyed, 60 percent did not meet the NPPM's nutritional requirements and no products met the promotional requirements. Nearly 100 percent of the products had at least one NPPM-prohibited claim on their packaging, with some products bearing as many as 11 prohibited claims. Snack-size packages were least compliant with nutritional requirements.
Among all products, the lowest compliance rate was for “protein content” (29%) and the highest was for “total fat” (92.7%).
Only 55% of products complied with the total sugars recommendation, with “dry or semi-dry snacks and finger foods” having the lowest compliance.
WHO baby food guidelines say age labels should state age in years or months, but researchers say many products imply age using vague terms like “sitting,” “toddler,” “crawling baby” or “toddler.”
Currently trending
Fruit pouches: use with caution
The researchers also found that baby food pouches are the fastest growing segment of the market, with sales increasing 900 percent over the past 13 years.
The pouch products were among the least healthy products assessed, meeting the recommended limit for total sugars by less than 7%.
Andrea Carpenter, a registered dietitian and owner of NutriKidz in Toronto, said fruit pouches are marketed primarily for convenience.
“Parents are busy and as parents we're looking for shortcuts, and it's unfortunate that we can't always rely on products that are probably specifically aimed at kids. One of the big concerns I have about the pouches is that they can become a staple in a toddler's diet,” she said.
Carpenter warned that while fruit pouches are OK in moderation, they often contain high amounts of sugar and can prevent children from mastering basic skills like biting, chewing and swallowing. Introducing a variety of textures into a baby's diet is crucial for their development, she said.
When it comes to recommended sugar intake, Canada has no specific guidelines, she said.
“For children under 2, it's recommended to avoid sugar and keep it to a minimum, so we want to keep added sugar to a minimum,” she said.
While Dunford doesn't expect any changes to baby food regulations any time soon, she believes the findings should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers. In the meantime, she encourages parents to educate themselves about nutrition labels on baby products.
Carpenter thinks that grocery store baby foods like fruit pouches and rice crackers are okay to feed in moderation, but she stresses the importance of getting creative to make sure your child is getting the right nutrition.
“I think something like larger rice rusks or little star-shaped puffs would be a great way to practice skills like scissor grasping,” she said.
Easy ways to add spice to your baby's diet
“And it's a great way to provide texture for kids who are a little nervous about eating on their own. It can also be used as a carrier for other foods. For example, the larger rice rusks are more nutritious. [ingredients] “You can use foods in a more appropriate way, like hummus or mashed avocado, and give your child better nutrition.”
She stressed that a key tip for the first few years of a child's life is to keep sugar and sodium intake to a minimum, and when cooking at home, it's best to avoid adding too much salt or sugar.
Carpenter also recommends cooking in bulk to save time: She suggests making large quantities of homemade baby food and freezing it in small containers, labeled with the contents and ingredients.
“Incorporate a variety of flavors and textures and introduce your baby to flavors and foods that you all typically enjoy. The ultimate goal is for your baby to eat meals with the whole family,” Carpenter says.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/10717024/baby-food-us-grocery-store-who-nutrition-study/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- INTERNATIONAL T20 – England Women vs West Indies Women
- Whooping cough cases surge in Southeast Alaska
- Iranian Supreme Leader Opens Door to Talks with US on Nuclear Program
- When do the Paralympics start and end? See the schedule for the Paris 2024 Games
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds talks with Vladimir Putin after his visit to Ukraine
- A Pakistani man has been acquitted of spreading false information that sparked riots in Britain.
- PHOTOS: Indiana Field Hockey Wins Overtime Exhibition Game
- Men's Tennis Welcomes From Schulenburg – Stanford Cardinal
- Oasis back with world tour
- Ukraine to present 'victory plan' to US next month, Zelensky says
- Troy University
- Farm workers are said to be tending to sick cows in the midst of the bird flu outbreak wearing only gloves.