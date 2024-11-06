News from our partners: County health services prepare for winter with re-opening of 'Think Which Service'





Services for children / health / partner organization Related topics: adult social care As winter approaches, health services in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are preparing for a season of increased demand. In addition to ramping up resources and coordinating efforts with local partners, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin's Integrated Care System (ICS) Think about which service Run a campaign to encourage residents to make informed decisions about their healthcare and reduce the burden on emergency services. Winter is typically the busiest time for healthcare as cold weather and seasonal illnesses increase the number of people seeking medical care. To respond to these pressures, hospitals, GPs, social services, community health teams, mental health services, ambulance services and the voluntary sector are working together to ensure safe, effective and accessible care for residents. . Vanessa Whatley, Chief Nursing Officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin’s chief nursing officer, Vanessa Whatley, said: “This winter, we remain focused on helping people get the care they need in the right environment. Think about which service A campaign encouraging everyone to consider self-care, their local pharmacy or calling NHS 111 as a first step. This reduces the burden on emergency departments and allows them to respond to true emergencies. ” More than 135,000 people visited A&E in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin last year, but almost half of these cases could have been treated elsewhere, such as in minor injury units (MIUs) or pharmacies. It's done. of Think about which service The campaign highlights the range of medical services available and encourages residents to seek the most appropriate option for their condition. As part of the campaign, ICS is raising awareness about the expertise pharmacists provide. Local pharmacists can provide advice, over-the-counter medicines and even flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. For minor illnesses such as sore throats, aches, coughs, and colds, pharmacies are often a great first stop. NHS 111 is available 24/7 for guidance on non-emergency health issues. Dr Jess Harvey, a GP at Much Wenlock and Cresage Medical Practice, added: “We naturally see a lot of colds, flu and other seasonal illnesses at this time of year. Many people don't know that their local pharmacist can provide the same advice that you can get from your GP. , a pharmacy or NHS 111 is a more efficient option, allowing GPs to focus on patients who need more detailed care. “Additionally, GP practices are now expanding their medical teams to include nurses, clinical pharmacists and medical assistants. If you have concerns and need to see a doctor, you can see your GP. Yes, but your GP may not always be the best choice for all problems.For some concerns, such as joint pain or mental health, see a specialist such as a physiotherapist or mental health practitioner. It may be more beneficial for you to do so. These specialists can offer longer appointment times for a thorough assessment and refer you to your general practitioner if necessary. Residents are also encouraged to practice self-care at home by staying vaccinated and stocking up on cold and flu medications. Using services such as NHS 111, MIU and local pharmacies where possible can make a huge difference in easing the burden on A&E departments. Alongside Think about which service Under this campaign, ICS in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin will work closely with local partners to facilitate early discharge from hospital, support older people at home and improve patient health wherever possible. We offer targeted programs to maintain your health and promote discharge. For more information, Think about which service For information on campaigns and local health services, please visit: http://thinkthatservice.co.uk. Share this page mailto:?subject=News from our partners: County health and care services prepare for winter with 'Think Which Service' reopening&body=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.shropshire.gov.uk%2F2024%2F11%2Fnews- from-Our Partners-County-Health and Care-Services-Which Services to ConsiderReboot and prepare for winter%2F Share by email

