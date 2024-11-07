Ozempic craze: slight solution or major concern?





The word Ozempic quickly became a buzzword in the health industry and caused much controversy surrounding the use of this anti-diabetic drug. Find out more and speak to an expert. The anti-diabetic drug Ozempic is popular for weight loss and has sparked debate among celebrities such as Karan Johar, Kusha Kapila and other health experts (Photo: Adobe Stock, Instagram) Social media influencers and celebrities have become important trendsetters, and their actions often influence the behavior of the public. Recently, there was speculation about director Karan Johar's weight change and rumors that he may have used Ozempic. Similarly, content creator Kusha Kapila responded to a question from a social media user and clarified that her transformation was not due to diabetes medication, but to “constant training and clean eating.” After Maheep Kapoor criticized the misuse of Ozempic for rapid weight loss, Karan Johar took to his Instagram story to clarify that his weight change was a result of “eating well and becoming healthy.” Karan Johar revealed in his Instagram Story that his weight change was the result of “eating well and becoming healthy” (Photo: Instagram). Reply from Kusha Kapila to user (Photo: Instagram) Although Mr. Dzhokhar and Mr. Kapila categorically deny Ozempic's claims, some high-profile celebrities, including Amy Schumer, Elon Musk, Kathy Bates, and Whoopi Goldberg, have used Ozempic and similar products to lose weight. has openly admitted to using drugs. However, the use of this drug remains controversial. What is Ozempic and how does it work? Originally designed to manage type 2 diabetes, Ozempic is a weekly injection that helps lower blood sugar levels by helping the pancreas produce more insulin. The prices for injectable Ozempic are as follows: INR8,000 and INR20,000 per shot. “Drugs like Ozempic are fast-acting, but they are not without risks and side effects. Some people turn to pharmaceutical options without addressing underlying issues such as diet, exercise, and mental health. This is alarming,” said Dr. Vaishali Sharma, laparoscopic surgeon and IVF expert at VS Healthcare. Also read: Postmenopausal weight gain: Is Ozempic effective for weight management? Ozempic is a weekly injection for type 2 diabetes that helps lower blood sugar levels by stimulating insulin production in the pancreas. (Photo: Adobe Stock) According to research from the National Library of Medicine, using Ozempic can lead to an average weight loss of about 6 kg in about 40 weeks. According to medical experts, it's important to understand that this is not a magic pill for weight loss, but rather a prescription drug with specific uses and potential side effects. Many users, especially those suffering from obesity, have achieved significant weight loss using Ozempic. However, results vary from person to person and side effects may occur. “Those who experience side effects should completely discontinue the drug and consider taking other alternative weight-loss drugs that suit their dietary plan and management,” said the senior director of interventional cardiology at Asian Hospital. says consultant Dr. Prateek Chaudhary. Is it a good idea to jump on the trend train? Dr. Shivam Sharma, an internist at SHALBY Sanar International Hospitals, cautions: “Do not follow the influence of social media when it comes to medicines. It is essential to consult your endocrinologist before taking Ozempic or any other medicine.” The use of Ozempic should be based on a comprehensive medical evaluation that takes into account medical history, current medications, potential side effects, and long-term health goals. By taking the time to get a professional evaluation, you can make safe, informed choices rather than just jumping on trends. potential side effects Gastrointestinal or other stomach-related problems

nausea

vomiting

bloating

gallbladder stones

increased heart rate Dr. Sunita Nagpal, a gynecologist and general practitioner at Salbritas Medcenter, says Ozempic face, Ozempic butt, and Ozempic hair are common problems associated with the drug. The reason is sagging of the skin due to rapid weight loss and the appearance of signs of aging.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/htcity/wellness/ozempic-craze-a-skinny-solution-or-a-weighty-worry-101730962575950.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos