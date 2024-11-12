Join TOI Medicine-3 to learn about diabetes, risk factors, complications and how to stay healthy





Medical professionals are becoming more concerned about diabetes now that the disease is affecting younger people. This silent epidemic is affecting many people's quality of life at a young age. What is even more concerning is that despite much discussion about diabetes, there are still many aspects of the treatment and management of this metabolic disease that need to be addressed. Despite advances in technology and widespread information, ignorance remains a major obstacle in the detection, management, and treatment of diabetes.

The third edition of TOI Medicine, scheduled to be held on November 14 at 10am, aims to address the growing threat surrounding diabetes. It consists of several sessions in which doctors participate and discuss various topics related to diabetes.

If you would like to learn more about diabetes, you can join a session online here.

Below are details of the upcoming sessions to be held at Medison.

clock Click here for TOI Medicine-3

First Session: Diabetes and Obesity

Diabetes and obesity are closely related, and obesity is a significant risk factor for developing type 2 diabetes. Excess body fat, especially in the abdominal area, can cause insulin resistance, where the body's cells don't respond well to insulin. This causes blood sugar levels to rise, which over time can lead to diabetes. Obesity also promotes inflammation and hormonal changes, further disrupting glucose regulation.

The following doctors will be in charge of this session: Dr. Shashank Joshi, MD, DM, FACP, FACE, FRCP Consultant Endocrinologist – Lilavati Hospital, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Joshi Clinic, Mumbai, India

Dr. PK Jabbar, MD, DM, DNB, FRCP Professor and Head of Endocrinology. Director and CEO, Indian Diabetes Institute, Trivandrum Second session: Get along well with diabetes: Learn about diabetes

The second session will be on Diabetes Basics, where distinguished guests will touch on important information and facts about the metabolic disease.

The following doctors will participate in the second session: Professor (PhD). Dr. HB Chandalia, FACP Director, Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai. Director, Diabetes Endocrine and Nutritional Management Research Center (DENMARC), Mumbai

Dr. Shailaja Kale, MD, FRCP (London), FACE, FACP Director. SKDC Diabetes and Specialty Clinic. Directed by Orange Diabetes Medical Foundation and Research Center, Pune.

AS Dr. Mangesh Tiwaskar, MD, FRCP(Lon./Ire./Glass./Edin.), FACP, FICP, FGSI Senior Diploma Diabetes (Denmark), Consultant Physician & Diabetes Specialist, Shilpa Medical Research Center, Mumbai Third Session: Diabetes: Risk Factors and Complications

In the second session, a health professional will discuss various risk factors for diabetes, or habits and conditions that can influence an individual's development of diabetes. Your doctor will also talk about complications related to untreated diabetes. This complication is serious and often an area that requires medical intervention.

The following doctors will participate in the third session. Dr. Sushil Gupta, Head, Department of Endocrinology, Max Hospital, Lucknow

Dr. Altamash Shaikh, DNB (Medicine), DNB (Endo), MNAMS (Endo), Consultant Endocrinologist, Diabetologist and Metabolic Super Specialist, AMS NEOLIFE Super Specialty Clinic, Director, Saifee, Masina, Criti Care Asia (CCA) Hospital

Dr. Jay Cordia, MD, DM (Endo), Consultant Endocrinologist at Paras JK Hospital and Dr. Jay's Diabetes and Hormone Care Center, Udaipur Fourth session: Living well with diabetes: prevention, management and recovery

For some people, diabetes can be improved or controlled through continued weight loss, diet improvements, and exercise. Regular check-ups and close collaboration with your health care professional are the keys to controlling diabetes and living a healthy, fulfilling life.

The following guests will be on stage for the 4th session. Dr. Vipin Talwar, MD, DM (Endo), DNB, FACE, Director and Senior Consultant, Endocrinology and Diabetes, Golden Hospital, Jalandhar

Dr. Anish Ahmed KM, Medicine, DNB (Endo), FRCP, Consultant Senior Endocrinologist and Managing Director, Endodiab Specialist Center Perinthalmanna (Kerala)

Dr. Rakesh Boba, MD, DM (Endo), Consultant Endocrinologist, Aster Ramesh Hospital, Vijayawada “Living Well with Diabetes” is more than just a campaign, it is a mission and a hope for all individuals striving to maintain a high quality of life while fighting this serious metabolic disease.

