Health
Lung cancer screening: Early detection is key
There is a simple and safe screening for lung cancer that detects the disease at an early stage, often before symptoms appear, and saves lives. But sadly, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in the United States.
doctor Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute They are trying to change that by finding new ways to reach at-risk populations in the community and educate people about the importance of testing.
recently, Manmeet Ahluwalia, MarylandAssociate Director, Chief Medical Oncology, Chief Scientific Officer of Miami Cancer Institute, and Fernandez Family Foundation Cancer Research Endowed Chair, will be joined by Uppal Basu Roy, Ph.D., MPH, Executive Director of LUNGevity Research. I had a conversation with The LUNGevity Foundation is a nonprofit organization focused on lung cancer research and patient advocacy.
Manmeet Ahluwalia, MarylandVice Director, Director of Medical Oncology, Chief Scientific Officer, Fernandez Family Foundation Cancer Research Endowed Chair At Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute
in podcastDr. Ahluwalia and Dr. Roy discuss advances in care, how the institute's collaboration with LUNGevity is increasing lung cancer screening in the Hispanic population, and what similar partnerships between the organization and primary care providers can accomplish. We discussed.
Dr. Roy said that despite an increase in the number of lung cancer screenings and changes to screening guidelines, nationally only about 4.5% of eligible people have been screened. “In Florida, it's even lower, with about 2.4 percent of people eligible for lung cancer screening actually getting screened,” he says.
Why is it recommended for Hispanics to get lung cancer screening?
Dr. Ahluwalia said that although Miami Cancer Institute serves an area where more than two-thirds of the population is Hispanic, only 40 to 40 of the institute's lung cancer screening patients are Hispanic. That's only 42%.
“Minorities tend to have lower screening rates than whites, which is why Baptist Health partnered with LUNGevity to establish the nation's first Hispanic lung cancer screening program,” says Dr. Ahluwalia.
He said the number of lung tests at Miami Cancer Institute has nearly doubled in recent years as a result of the partnership with LUNGevity. “An important part of our partnership is to ensure that educational materials and awareness campaigns are presented in Spanish to meet the needs of the community.”
The strategy seems to be working. “Previously, the Lung Cancer Testing Laboratory saw less than 2,000 patients a year,” says Dr. Ahluwalia. “By the end of the year, we hope to be able to test nearly 4,000 patients in 2024.”
Who should be tested for lung cancer?
Dr. Roy points out that lung cancer screening is not only available for people between the ages of 50 and 80, but also for people who smoke or have a history of smoking. “Lung cancer screening is typically available to patients who have been exposed to 20 or more packs of cigarettes per year, which means they have smoked one pack a day for the past 20 years and two packs a day for the past 10 years. ” he explains. People who currently use tobacco or have stopped smoking within the past 15 years can also be tested.
Unfortunately, most lung cancer patients are diagnosed late, when they already have locally advanced or metastatic disease, Dr. Ahluwalia says. “The five-year survival rate for these patients is only about 20 to 25 percent, whereas the five-year survival rate for patients diagnosed with early-stage disease that can actually be surgically resected is 60 to 65 percent.”
Why should I consider genetic testing?
Dr. Roy says: When he joined LUNGevity, “there was only one targeted therapy approved for one type of mutation in lung cancer. EGFR mutation. ” EGFR Epidermal growth factor receptors are proteins that exist on the surface of cells and help them grow. Mutations in the gene encoding EGFR The protein can cause cells to overgrow and cause cancer.
“Today, we have developed treatments that target nine different molecular biomarkers, which are targetable mutations,” continues Dr. Roy. “Molecular testing is critical because it is the only way to identify whether a tumor has targetable biomarkers. This ensures that patients receive the right treatment at the right time. You will be able to receive it.”
of EGFR Dr. Ahluwalia emphasizes the importance of screening for Hispanics, saying the mutation is more prevalent in Hispanic patients compared to whites. “Forty to 50 percent of Hispanics have this mutation. Among white patients, it's only about 10 to 15 percent.”
Two years ago, the pivotal ADORA clinical trial showed that with any of the drugs in the study; EGFR When the drug osimertinib is used in early-stage lung cancer and given to patients as adjuvant therapy after surgery, cure rates dramatically improve. “That's why it's so important to test for these biomarkers and detect early-stage disease,” says Dr. Ahluwalia.
Targeted therapies like osimertinib can also extend lifespan. EGFR There are also lung cancer patients, he added. “Even for people with metastatic disease, if you treat them with chemotherapy, the results are about 12 months,” says Dr. Ahluwalia. “But once you start using targeted therapies, it takes 38 to 39 months to see results. And patients tolerate these targeted therapies much better than chemotherapy.”
Click here to learn more about lung cancer screening at Baptist Health. here. During November, which is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Baptist Health is offering lung cancer screenings for $35 to patients who meet the criteria. Click for more information here.
|
Sources
2/ https://baptisthealth.net/baptist-health-news/lung-cancer-screenings-early-detection-matters
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Marwat raises doubts over PTI's 'do or die' protest on November 24
- In India, Trump is seen as a peacemakerExBulletin
- Study confirms Egyptians drank psychedelic cocktails in ancient rituals
- Lancers finish second in state tennis tournament | Sport
- How to watch MSU vs. Illinois football, live stream and betting line
- UK economy: new figures show stagnant growth
- Starting his trip to Latin America, Xi Jinping opens a huge port in Peru financed by China
- “Pray” for Davina and “280 bill hikes”
- Inside India's first (open) training session of the Australian tour
- 'Anxiety and fear': Former US attorney describes what people inside the DOJ are saying about the Gaetz selection
- Scholz and Putin hold first call since 2022: German government source
- The fastest growing sport in the US will have a new place to play in Westlake Village