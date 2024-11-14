Lung cancer screening: Early detection is key

There is a simple and safe screening for lung cancer that detects the disease at an early stage, often before symptoms appear, and saves lives. But sadly, lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in the United States.

doctor Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute They are trying to change that by finding new ways to reach at-risk populations in the community and educate people about the importance of testing.

recently, Manmeet Ahluwalia, MarylandAssociate Director, Chief Medical Oncology, Chief Scientific Officer of Miami Cancer Institute, and Fernandez Family Foundation Cancer Research Endowed Chair, will be joined by Uppal Basu Roy, Ph.D., MPH, Executive Director of LUNGevity Research. I had a conversation with The LUNGevity Foundation is a nonprofit organization focused on lung cancer research and patient advocacy.

Manmeet Ahluwalia, MarylandVice Director, Director of Medical Oncology, Chief Scientific Officer, Fernandez Family Foundation Cancer Research Endowed Chair At Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute

in podcastDr. Ahluwalia and Dr. Roy discuss advances in care, how the institute's collaboration with LUNGevity is increasing lung cancer screening in the Hispanic population, and what similar partnerships between the organization and primary care providers can accomplish. We discussed.

Dr. Roy said that despite an increase in the number of lung cancer screenings and changes to screening guidelines, nationally only about 4.5% of eligible people have been screened. “In Florida, it's even lower, with about 2.4 percent of people eligible for lung cancer screening actually getting screened,” he says.

Why is it recommended for Hispanics to get lung cancer screening?

Dr. Ahluwalia said that although Miami Cancer Institute serves an area where more than two-thirds of the population is Hispanic, only 40 to 40 of the institute's lung cancer screening patients are Hispanic. That's only 42%.

“Minorities tend to have lower screening rates than whites, which is why Baptist Health partnered with LUNGevity to establish the nation's first Hispanic lung cancer screening program,” says Dr. Ahluwalia.

He said the number of lung tests at Miami Cancer Institute has nearly doubled in recent years as a result of the partnership with LUNGevity. “An important part of our partnership is to ensure that educational materials and awareness campaigns are presented in Spanish to meet the needs of the community.”

The strategy seems to be working. “Previously, the Lung Cancer Testing Laboratory saw less than 2,000 patients a year,” says Dr. Ahluwalia. “By the end of the year, we hope to be able to test nearly 4,000 patients in 2024.”

Who should be tested for lung cancer?

Dr. Roy points out that lung cancer screening is not only available for people between the ages of 50 and 80, but also for people who smoke or have a history of smoking. “Lung cancer screening is typically available to patients who have been exposed to 20 or more packs of cigarettes per year, which means they have smoked one pack a day for the past 20 years and two packs a day for the past 10 years. ” he explains. People who currently use tobacco or have stopped smoking within the past 15 years can also be tested.

Unfortunately, most lung cancer patients are diagnosed late, when they already have locally advanced or metastatic disease, Dr. Ahluwalia says. “The five-year survival rate for these patients is only about 20 to 25 percent, whereas the five-year survival rate for patients diagnosed with early-stage disease that can actually be surgically resected is 60 to 65 percent.”

Why should I consider genetic testing?

Dr. Roy says: When he joined LUNGevity, “there was only one targeted therapy approved for one type of mutation in lung cancer. EGFR mutation. ” EGFR Epidermal growth factor receptors are proteins that exist on the surface of cells and help them grow. Mutations in the gene encoding EGFR The protein can cause cells to overgrow and cause cancer.

“Today, we have developed treatments that target nine different molecular biomarkers, which are targetable mutations,” continues Dr. Roy. “Molecular testing is critical because it is the only way to identify whether a tumor has targetable biomarkers. This ensures that patients receive the right treatment at the right time. You will be able to receive it.”

of EGFR Dr. Ahluwalia emphasizes the importance of screening for Hispanics, saying the mutation is more prevalent in Hispanic patients compared to whites. “Forty to 50 percent of Hispanics have this mutation. Among white patients, it's only about 10 to 15 percent.”

Two years ago, the pivotal ADORA clinical trial showed that with any of the drugs in the study; EGFR When the drug osimertinib is used in early-stage lung cancer and given to patients as adjuvant therapy after surgery, cure rates dramatically improve. “That's why it's so important to test for these biomarkers and detect early-stage disease,” says Dr. Ahluwalia.

Targeted therapies like osimertinib can also extend lifespan. EGFR There are also lung cancer patients, he added. “Even for people with metastatic disease, if you treat them with chemotherapy, the results are about 12 months,” says Dr. Ahluwalia. “But once you start using targeted therapies, it takes 38 to 39 months to see results. And patients tolerate these targeted therapies much better than chemotherapy.”

Click here to learn more about lung cancer screening at Baptist Health. here. During November, which is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Baptist Health is offering lung cancer screenings for $35 to patients who meet the criteria. Click for more information here.