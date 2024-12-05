December 6, 2024: Advocacy Update on 2024 AMA Overdose Report Highlights





2024 AMA Overdose Report Highlights National Efforts and State-by-State Data 2024 AMA Overdose Report Highlights National Efforts and State-by-State Data AMA recently 2024 Overdose Epidemic Report represents progress in harm reduction services and policies promoting evidence-based care, but continues to be a challenge as the nation's drug overdose epidemic continues at near-historic levels. It's highlighted. The AMA welcomes recent data showing reductions in drug-related mortality, but as the 2024 report shows, it takes much more effort to save lives and improve outcomes for individuals with substance use disorders and pain. , many steps still need to be taken. In addition to the national data cited in the report, the AMA has produced detailed state-by-state graphs to help medical societies highlight specific state-level trends to policymakers and public health officials. I did. These trends reiterate the need for policies to remove barriers to evidence-based care, rather than focusing solely on restrictions and mandates, to reduce mortality and improve outcomes. I am. National data shows that: Opioid prescriptions have decreased by 51.7% since 2012. State-level declines from 2012 to 2023 ranged from 36% to 68%. [ See chart for state-by-state level data (PDF)]

State prescription drug monitoring programs will be used more than 1.4 billion times in 2023, a staggering increase from 2014, when they were used only 61 million times. [ See chart for state-by-state level data (PDF)]

Buprenorphine dispensed from retail pharmacies appears to have plateaued, due to longer prescriptions, pharmacies' reluctance to stock the drug, and confusion and fear over the DEA's questionable ordering requirements. etc. are possible. [ See chart for state-by-state level data (PDF)]

Retail dispensed naloxone continues to grow. From 2018 to 2023, the number of naloxone prescriptions increased from approximately 555,000 to approximately 2.2 million. [ See chart for state-by-state level data (PDF)] “Half measures and outdated policies are costing lives and we urge policymakers to take action.” said Bobby Mukamara, MD, AMA President-Elect and Chair of the AMA Substance Use and Pain Care Task Force. “Thousands of families and communities have been devastated by overdose deaths, and the time for gradual change has passed. We will expand access to lifesaving medicines and We need an unwavering commitment to enforcing the Equality Act and addressing the glaring gaps in harm reduction where outdated policies and insurance barriers prevent patients from receiving evidence-based treatment. We cannot remain silent about the situation.” This report provides a national perspective on infectious diseases, highlights multiple best practices, and provides detailed explanations and specific policy recommendations for state and federal policymakers. Meaningful enforcement of state and federal mental health and substance use disorder parity laws

Addressing opioid use disorder (MOUD) through efforts such as removing outdated buprenorphine prior authorization dose requirements, allowing methadone to be prescribed outside of opioid treatment program settings, and having the DEA remove buprenorphine from suspicious order reporting requirements. Increase access to therapeutics. news

Eliminating punitive policies for pregnant and parenting individuals who rely on MOUD

Eliminate harmful one-size-fits-all restrictions on opioid treatment that are inconsistent with the policies of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a coalition of state medical associations.

Urge payers to increase access to a variety of non-opioid pain treatment options

Increased access to naloxone in pharmacies, schools, universities, and public facilities

Support efforts to fund and make other evidence-based harm reduction efforts, such as syringe service programs and overdose prevention centers, more widely available. “The AMA, the Substance Use and Pain Care Task Force, and physicians across the country are urging policymakers, health insurance companies, and other payers to provide evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders, pain care, and harm reduction.” We continue to call for the barriers to access to be removed once and for all,” Dr Mukkamala said. “Delaying or denying this care only increases suffering and death. Ending the epidemic is possible, but much more needs to be done.” Read the full report (PDF). Other articles in this issue Other articles in this issue

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ama-assn.org/health-care-advocacy/advocacy-update/dec-6-2024-advocacy-update-spotlight-2024-ama-overdose-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos