Health
Why scientists think the UK version of Covid-19 could be more deadly
Initially, UK experts said evidence suggests that new strains prevalent in the UK (one of the international emergences in recent months) are 50% to 70% more contagious. I did.
However, on Friday, the government said the new variants could also be 30-40 percent deadly, although the government emphasized that the assessment relies on sparse data.
Read again | How India became an unequal republic
――What has changed? —
In mid-January, two separate studies by the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine and Imperial College London were submitted to the New Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (NERVTAG) in the United Kingdom.
They associated data from people who tested positive for the virus in the community rather than in the hospital with mortality data and found that the risk of death associated with the new strain was increased by about 30%.
The group used a slightly different method, but both matched the people of the new variant with the people of the old variant by managing the hospitals under pressure, taking into account other variables such as age and location. I did.
Other studies by the University of Exeter and the UK Public Health Services also had high deaths, both with even higher numbers.
Based on these analyzes, NERVTAG states that there is a “realistic possibility” that infection with new mutants is associated with an increased risk of death compared to previously circulating mutants. I did.
The increased infectivity associated with the subspecies was already alarming, as more people are infected with the virus and more people are at risk of serious illness and death.
“Unfortunately, the virus seems to be highly infectious and potentially deadly,” John Edmunds, a professor at the Mathematical Model Center for Infectious Diseases at LSHTM, said at a press conference on Monday.
“So, unfortunately, it’s a serious shift in the wrong direction,” he said.
-How reliable are the findings? —
Researchers said the data are still uncertain and the situation will become clearer in the coming weeks.
Edmonds said the findings were “statistically significant.”
But he said the study used information from people tested in the community, but most people who died in Covid-19 went straight to the hospital where they were tested.
The researcher does not yet have the hospital information.
NERVTAG said the delay in this data may be the reason why the study did not find evidence of increased hospitalization for people with the new mutation. This seems to be inconsistent with the discovery of increased severity of the disease.
The mortality data used in the study covered only 8% of the total number of deaths during the study, and the results “hence may not represent the total population,” he said.
-Why is it more deadly? —
Researchers believe it could be the same set of mutations that made it more infectious-although all stress requires more research.
In particular, one mutation enhances the ability of the virus to latch strongly into human cells, and Peter Horby, head of NERVTAG, a professor of emerging infectious diseases at Oxford University, has evidence that it can be susceptible to infection. He said he suggested.
“If it can spread much faster between cells in the lungs, it may increase the rate of disease and inflammation, and it may progress faster than your body can react. No, so it may explain both characteristics of the virus, “he said.
Bjorn Meyer, a virologist at the Pasteur Institute in France, told AFP that the problem could be viral load.
“The virus may not have evolved to be more deadly in itself, but it may have evolved to grow more or less.
-Does this affect treatment? —
Hobby, who is also leading a recovery trial that identified the steroid dexamethasone as effective in critically ill inpatients, said there was “no evidence” that the treatment did not work.
Anti-inflammatory drugs such as dexamethasone “should work as well because they are not related to the virus and to the response of the host,” he said.
Hobby said overall improvements in treatments and treatments, including better strategies for hospital respiratory support, reduced case fatality after the first wave and “offset the difference with this new mutant.” You can even do that.
In terms of vaccines, this month’s preliminary study from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands found that this variant could not avoid the protective effects of current vaccines.
Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna also published early studies suggesting that their vaccine is still effective against strains.
-Will the virus weaken as it spreads? —
Scientists are trying to challenge the belief that as a virus evolves to become more infectious, it becomes less virulent.
Emma Hocroft, an epidemiologist at the University of Bern, said the virus that causes Covid-19 is already “very good at its job of infecting.”
“So I don’t think we can make this assumption that it’s not that strict. I don’t want to downplay it as strict for many, but it’s not so strict for most people,” she said. AFP.
She said her ability to communicate before it was killed was a “really low standard” and that diseases like measles and HIV remained dangerous.
Graham Medley, a professor of infectious disease modeling at LSHTM, said at a press conference Monday that the idea of reduced toxicity needs to be dispelled despite the uncertainty of new research on new variants in the UK. It was.
“This is not a benign virus,” he said.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]