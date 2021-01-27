New COVID-19 mutant found in UH ​​lab samples | Health

Several new COVID-19 strains, different from the original US coronavirus strain, were found in northeastern Ohio, university hospital officials confirmed Wednesday.

Since December, UH researchers have been tracking several different variants found in Cleveland’s COVID-19 patient lab samples, officials said.

“At this point, the subspecies appear to have a low proportion of COVID-19 circulating in northeastern Ohio,” said UH spokesman Carly Belsterling.

However, UH authorities have identified the names of locally discovered COVID mutations, or they The same virus variant recently found in Columbus.. Belsterling also found that the strain found in the UH Lab is a superspreader variety that is currently causing concern among infectious disease authorities around the world, as it is far more contagious and deadly than the original strain. I didn’t confirm.

Mark Cameron, an infectious disease researcher at Case Western Reserve University, said the first publicly reported variant in Ohio was announced in Columbus by researchers at Ohio State University two weeks ago. One of the variants reflects what was born in the United Kingdom known as B1.1.7., And the other was the first mutation discovered in Columbus.

Other variants, such as those found in South Africa, are likely already already in northeastern Ohio, Cameron said. Health experts are concerned because the mutants are more easily transmitted from person to person-it can lead to more surges in cases, and potentially more deaths, he said. ..

“It’s very likely that these new variants were part of this devastating peak across the country, taking advantage of sending between us during the holiday season,” Cameron said. I did. “Now, if not our backyard, these variants are near the house. It’s very worrisome,” Cameron said.

Mutations affect the spiked proteins of the virus, which makes it easier to enter cells and infect people, he said.

“These new variants and the additional features we send between us really reset what we understand about what works to block COVID-19 between us. I’m really worried about this, “Cameron added.

According to Cameron, a variant of the virus has been reported in northeastern Ohio, so the precautions already taken against COVID-19 need to be doubled. Public health authorities may need to reassess the safety measures currently in place at businesses, schools, and other facilities that are currently open to the public.

“This changes everything. We need to be aware of familiar protection loopholes and gaps, open businesses, and the practices they practice, because they are not very effective. It may be, “he said.

He said that indoor meals and workplaces are places where people come into contact with each other, so these could mean implementing stricter restrictions.

At the individual level, Cameron encourages people to double their face masks.

“We certainly want to maximize the number of layers between you and the environment,” Cameron said. “It must be comfortable for the individual, and the mask will be worn consistently.”

Cameron recommends 3-4 layers of protection. He said it could mean a three-layer surgical mask with a cloth mask on top, a two-layer cloth mask worn together, or two surgical masks.

Another concern is that the COVID-19 vaccine currently distributed in the United States may not protect individuals from mutations. However, data released by Moderna this week show that the vaccine works well for mutants, and there is reason to believe that Pfizer’s vaccine works as well, Cameron said.

He said the two companies are developing booster shots just in case, as South African variants have been shown to reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Antibodies from previous COVID-19 infections may not be able to protect someone from the mutant, Cameron said, and people are already re-infected.

According to Cameron, the current COVID-19 test does not show if anyone has a variant of the virus. The only way to know is to sequence the virus samples in the laboratory.

According to Cameron, there are several laboratories tracking variants of the virus in the Cleveland area, but more funding and research is needed at the federal level for accurate daily surveillance.

Cleveland Clinic officials have also sequenced COVID-19 in their lab to track how the virus evolves, but have not yet identified the mutant, officials said. I told ideastream.