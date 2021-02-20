Why Canada’s vaccine deployment slowed

[Read: France Stalls Between Stubbornly High Infection Rates and Slow Vaccine Rollout]

[Read: Vaccine Shortages Hit E.U. in a Setback for Its Immunization Race]

for My article About Canada, announced Thursday, I spoke with people from a variety of disciplines, including vaccine development, epidemiology, infection control, and the healthcare supply chain. They all said they understood the frustration of the Canadians. But no one was a little surprised that the first wave of vaccine delivery did not go as planned. They said it was the nature of the new vaccine.

They also cited two factors for slow start. The lack of an established vaccine manufacturer headquartered in Canada and Canada’s modest vaccine production capacity. But they said there was little the government could do to get such a plant up and running.

Until last summer, Mr Trudeau and other members of his cabinet repeatedly suggested working to get the vaccine out of the Canadian factory by the end of 2020. Testimony of the Week At Parliamentary Commission, Mark Lievonen, Vice Chairman of the Federal Vaccine Task Force, said there was never a Canadian manufacturing option that could speed up delivery. And in earlier testimony, Anita Anand, the minister of the department that traded vaccines, said last year the government could not convince any of the major vaccine makers to open a store in Canada.

There are domestic vaccines, but that doesn’t happen well after September, the government’s goal of vaccination of all Canadians. Federal-funded factories in Montreal and Saskatoon are expected to be operational by the end of the year. This is also the delivery date for Canada’s first homemade vaccine. Its developer, Calgary-based biotechnology startup Providence Therapeutics, is in the early stages of vaccine testing and has signed a contract to manufacture year-end batches for Manitoba, subject to regulatory approval. Did.