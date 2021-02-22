Scotland’s Coronavirus Vaccine Program-Target for the Next Stage

Scotland has moved to the next stage of the Scottish Government Coronavirus Vaccination program.

Underlying people between the ages of 16 and 64 health Those at risk of serious illness from the virus are currently booked for jabs.

The unpaid caregiver is also one of those who have an appointment as part of Group 6. Government Vaccine deployment.

This group is the largest on the list of the Institute for Genomic Research and Immunization (JCVI), with more than 1 million Scottish people expected to receive their first dose under Group 6 guidance.



Secretary of Health Jean Freeman said it could take “weeks” to go through this stage of vaccine deployment.

People on both the JCVI priority list and the flu vaccine list are invited to the jab first.

They either benefit from the caregiver or are invited at the same time as the unpaid caregiver identified by the GP.

Caregivers who have not received caregiver benefits and have not been identified by the GP will be required to register for the vaccine at a later date through the online portal or the national helpline.

Work is also underway to identify people with basic health conditions who are not on the modified influenza vaccine list. The Scottish Government said they would receive an invitation “soon.”

In a statement, Jean Freeman said: “We will continue to maximize the number of vaccinations depending on the supply available as we move through the JCVI priority list. A small number of people in Group 6 have already been invited in some parts of Scotland, but these The Board of Directors will begin sending invitations once it has completed a significant proportion of 65-69 years old, as supply levels allow.

“This is one of the largest groups on the priority list, so please be patient. It can take several weeks to complete the entire cohort. People in this cohort can be up to 16 years of age. And its underlying condition may not be apparent to the outside world. It is emphasized that the offer at this time is based on clinical judgment, so in the unlikely event of any age We strongly recommend that you accept this offer.

“We had to adjust our bookings last week and for the foreseeable future because of the high intakes in the last few weeks and the lower supply of vaccines than initially expected, and the second dose. If planned, you need to have enough vaccines, as the protective effect against the virus will last long. All of this is that some of our vaccination centers may not be busy in the coming weeks. Means.



“The vaccination program is one of the three major ways we are working to overcome the virus, an extended test program to break the chain with cases of infection, and everyone in Scotland must follow. There are also important blockade restrictions. All of these measures work best together. “

JCVI Priority Group 6 includes people aged 16-64 with the following conditions:

blood cancer (Leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, etc.)

Diabetes mellitus

dementia

Heart problems

Chest complaints or dyspnea including bronchitis, emphysema or severe asthma

Kidney disease

Liver disease

Decreased immunity due to illness or treatment (HIV infection, steroids, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, etc.)

Rheumatoid arthritis, lupus or psoriasis (long-term immunosuppressive treatment may be required)

People who have had an organ transplant

Had a stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA)

Neurological or muscle exhaustion

Severe or severe learning disabilities

People with spleen problems such as sickle cell disease or who have had their spleen removed

Have over 40 BMI

Have severe mental illness

If you are over 70 years old and have not yet been invited to the vaccine, please visit nhsinform.scot for further advice or call the domestic helpline at 0800 0308013.