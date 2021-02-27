An additional 290 deaths in the UK reportedly 19.6 million first vaccinated

Saturday, February 27, 2021 16:30 GMT

This is compared to the 345 deaths and 8,523 cases recorded on Friday.

Another 504,493 received the first dose COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Yesterday, the total was 19,682,048.

The total number of people who died within 28 days of a positive colonization test in the UK is currently 122,705.

The British government Set goals for delivery the first Coronavirus All adults in the UK will be vaccinated by the end of July.

Health Minister Matt Hancock at a Downing Street press conference yesterday Defended the decision to base It develops according to age and does not prioritize specific professions such as teachers and police officers.

A guide on when vaccines will be delivered You can find it here.

And Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam Warning to British citizens Infection rates are rising in certain parts of the UK, so don’t “destroy this now”.

It comes first This Week’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Budget, This shows that the government is aiming to deal with the economic shock of the pandemic.

The budget will be announced Wednesday and will be available for live follow-up with Sky News.