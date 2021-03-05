State-wide and national low activity – GantNews.com

Harrisburg-Deputy Secretary of Health Alison Beam and Secretary of Health and Deputy Secretary of Health Ray Balishansky said on Thursday that influenza activity was low throughout the federal and national affairs season, and still He emphasized that it continues.

“In recent years, influenza activity has spread throughout Pennsylvania,” said Beam. “Last season was more than usual, with more than 11,000 influenza cases this year. This is very different from what it is today in 2021. Less than 3,000.

“The two infections spread in the same way, so the low activity of influenza may be due in part to COVID-19 mitigation efforts that are also effective in preventing influenza. In addition, this season , A record number of individuals have been vaccinated against the flu. “

Influenza activity is currently low throughout the federation. According to Beam, the 2020-21 season with COVID-19 co-circulation is comparable to the 2015-16 season, when the H1N1 influenza virus prevailed.

As of February 27, there were 2,816 cases of influenza confirmed by tests and 14 influenza-related deaths across the state. There are cases of influenza in all 67 counties. Influenza A and B have been identified by laboratory tests.

The proportion of outpatients associated with influenza-like illness (ILI) is low and remains below the state epidemic threshold. A total of 37 influenza-related hospitalizations have been reported in Pennsylvania during the current flu season.

A complete report of influenza can be found on the 2020-2021 influenza season web page. Here..

The Pennsylvania Institute continues to test individuals for both influenza and COVID-19. Only positive influenza tests will be reported to PA-NEDSS.

However, it has been reported nationwide that influenza cases have decreased, despite a six-fold increase in public health laboratory tests. Most of them test for influenza A and B with COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that healthcare providers test patients with COVID-19-like symptoms for both influenza and COVID-19. This is because it is impossible to distinguish between the two viruses without testing, and patients can test both. Virus at the same time.

The ministry’s epidemiologists continue to monitor state-wide influenza activity and compare it to national influenza activity. The CDC reported that US seasonal influenza activity remained lower than normal at this time of the year.

As of February 12, 2021 Reported by CDC 193.7 million doses of influenza vaccine have been distributed in the United States. This surpassed the previous record of 174.5 million doses distributed during the 2019-20 flu season.

In Pennsylvania, the flu vaccine is available as an injection for people over 6 months and as an injection or nasal spray for people over 2 years. Influenza vaccines are available at clinics, pharmacies, local clinics, or grocery stores.You can find a list of upcoming flu clinics Here..

In addition to being vaccinated, Pennsylvanians cover their mouths and noses when coughing and sneezing, wash their hands frequently, disinfect door knobs, light switches, countertops, cell phones, computers and other common items. It is encouraged to practice healthy habits such as remembering to do.

In addition, Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to implement COVID-19 safety measures such as wearing masks, social distance, avoiding large and small gatherings, and downloading the COVID Alert PA app. You can monitor both influenza and COVID-19 symptoms by tracking your symptoms daily with the app’s “check-in” feature.

An interdisciplinary working group of internal and external partners is ready to respond quickly to increased flu activity in the coming months.

“It’s great that influenza is very inactive, but it’s not time to relax our vigilance. Rather, it’s a testament to the mitigation efforts being made to slow the spread of infectious diseases,” Bali said. Shansky said.

“If you haven’t done so already, get the flu vaccine today for additional protection against the virus. Wear a mask, wash your hands, stay socially distant, and follow all mitigation efforts being undertaken. By doing so, let us continue our role in stopping the spread of influenza and COVID-19. “

Influenza is an infectious disease caused by the influenza virus. It attacks the nose, throat, and lungs and may include the following symptoms:

heat;

headache;

Tired;

Dry cough;

sore throat;

Stuffy nose;

My body hurts.

If you get the flu, staying at home is essential. If you are at risk of developing serious complications from the flu, or if you feel very sick, consult your healthcare professional immediately.

Additional information on how to stay healthy and prevent the spread of influenza and COVID-19 can be found in the Ministry of Health. Website, Facebook And twitter..