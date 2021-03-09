Pasadena COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Rescheduled Due to Registration Link Violation – NBC Los Angeles





According to city officials, the vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday in Pasadena was rescheduled after a registration link was shared with a large number of people who were not yet vaccinated. According to the city, the registration link was sent to a group of individuals for entertainment, news and production.The group is not eligible for the following vaccinations State rules, Unless it meets other criteria. Plan your vaccine: How and where to get vaccinated. More than half of the 1,500 appointments to the clinic on Thursday were believed to have been made by unqualified people. According to city officials, the clinic on Thursday was canceled due to a breach. The breach caught the city’s attention by a Los Angeles Times reporter who called to ask if the link was legal. Initially, those who were not qualified and received the link were advised to cancel the reservation. City officials said the clinic was canceled late Tuesday morning. Vaccinations are available to the following groups listed on the Pasadena Department of Health website: Healthcare business that provides direct care

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

Those over 65 years old

Childcare and education workers from kindergarten to high school

Food and agricultural workers. “Individuals who try to get vaccinated before it’s their turn will not be vaccinated,” the city said in a statement. “Wait for your turn. This unfortunate situation hampers our ability to vaccinate residents as soon as possible.” Pasadena reported As of Monday, 10,993 coronavirus cases and 320 COVID-19-related deaths. Attempts to obtain vaccines across the line have been repeatedly criticized by state and local health authorities, but the problem remains unresolved. Health authorities in Los Angeles County have addressed the issue of people getting what appears to be a secure registration code to make an appointment at a vaccine clinic reserved for a particular population group. The issue was highlighted when Governor Gavin Newsom used a dedicated booking registration code to appear in a county public housing complex where a vaccine clinic was set up for low-income people in the neighborhood.Many people came to the clinic with a reservation

I lived outside the area, but I managed to get the code, so it’s actually

Residents make promises.

