Scientists are developing a series of heart valve alternatives for transplanting host cells into lambs





Scientists have combined tissue engineering and regenerative medicine to create a series of heart valve alternatives capable of incorporating host cells, allowing them to regenerate and grow over time. When transplanted into a growing lamb, the valve dilated and maintained its function for a year. This suggests that it can address the urgent need for long-term valve replacement in children with congenital heart disease. Although these pediatric patients rely on mechanical or artificial heart valves for survival, current devices often calcify over time and cannot grow with the child’s heart. As a result, these patients undergo as many as five open heart surgeries on a regular basis, with repeated valve replacements until adulthood. These procedures carry significant risks and medical costs, requiring pediatric patients to continue to receive lifelong anticoagulant therapy. Based on previous studies, Zeeshan Syedain and colleagues have created a pediatric valve replacement that can adapt to a growing heart and host a layer of cells. Using tissue engineering, the authors performed valve replacement based on three tubes of decellularized extracellular matrix in which cells may become present after transplantation. First-generation three-tube valves increased in diameter over 52 weeks after being transplanted into four lambs, but showed blood regurgitation and decreased valve function over time. Syedain et al. Next, I devised a second-generation design that included an additional tube sleeve. This improved growth dynamics and alleviated the decrease in blood pressure in the two lambs of the second group of animals. Importantly, the valves also showed less signs of damaging calcification than the bioprosthetic valves used clinically in lambs. Scientists are calling for research in a larger cohort to better assess the long-term potential of both tri-tube valve designs. Source: American Association for the Advancement of Science Journal reference: Syedain, ZH, et al.. (2021) Pediatric three-tube valved ducts made from extracellular matrix produced in fibroblasts were evaluated in growing lambs for 52 weeks. Scientific translation medicine.. doi.org/10.1126/scitranslmed.abb7225..

