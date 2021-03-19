Intermountain Healthcare to maintain mask rules even after state delegation is lifted





Intermountain Healthcare announced on Friday that it will retain mask guidelines at the facility when Utah’s entire state obligations are lifted on April 10. These guidelines include: Mountain caregivers who work in front of the patient or with the visitor will continue to follow all PPE guidelines and wear procedural masks and eye protection.

Mountain caregivers in areas not facing the patient will continue to wear cloth masks.

Patients and visitors should continue to wear cloth masks. Masking continues to be required at all Intermountain hospitals and facilities. “Our guidelines are working and it is important to continue to focus on patient and caregiver safety,” said Eddie Stenehjem, Physician for Intermountain Healthcare Infections, in a press release. Another reason Intermountain is not currently changing patient and caregiver masking guidelines is that there are still concerns about the risk of transmission of the COVID-19 mutant, especially when traveling between counties and states. At a press conference on Friday, Stenegem said he would recommend wearing a mask after April 10th, especially when inside or around others. He said the incidence of COVID-19 in Utah is still high and that continuing to wear a mask can protect everyone. He also said Intermountain has chosen to continue the masking requirements at the facility because “it feels our duty to protect patients, staff and visitors”. .. Patients seeking care in hospitals are the most vulnerable people in the community and they deserve safety, he said. “That means we wear masks to protect them,” he said. Stenejem also shows that the state’s decision to release the vaccine to all adults over the age of 16 starting next Wednesday “we are really making great strides” in the fight against COVID-19. Said. “Vaccination is the way we will find our (method) from now on,” he said. “It is very important that many people be vaccinated as soon as possible.” Kaitlyn Bancroft reports on the poor community of faith, health, education, crime and service at Spectrum & Daily News, USA TODAY Network News Room in St. George, Utah. Contact her at [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @ katbancroft.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos