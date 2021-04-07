Guest Column: Now is the time to get your shot | Guest Column

Since the launch of the COVID-19 vaccine, we have heard stories from many residents who are still a little hesitant to get the vaccine. But now that the vaccine has been in use for several months, has been shown to be safe and effective, and a qualified group is open, it’s definitely time to get your shot!
I know many of you still have a lot of questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, and it’s absolutely ok! You can also talk to your doctor or healthcare professional about any questions or concerns.
We know that last year we were tired of addressing all the guidelines and listening to the tons of news media updates about pandemics. Talking honestly about credible sources and vaccine concerns is the best way to get the information you need to make informed decisions. I wanted to take the time to review some of the concerns I’ve heard about vaccines and what I’ve learned in the last few months.
Question: Is the vaccine really effective?
Answer: National data and many studies from many states show that the COVID-19 vaccine is very effective and that vaccinated people have more than 90% protection against infection. is showing. Locally, looking at the people vaccinated in January, we see 90% efficacy here in Douglas County as well.
Q: Does the vaccine prevent asymptomatic infections? Can I still get sick and spread it to others?
A: The original study did not look for asymptomatic infections, but follow-up studies in the United States and Israel show that vaccines not only prevent symptomatic illnesses, but also prevent asymptomatic illnesses. It also shows that it spreads to others.
Q: I really don’t want to be the first. What about side effects?
A: The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been in use for nearly six months and some reputable medical institutions are tracking side effects very carefully. With over 100 million Americans vaccinated, you are definitely not the first. Severe allergic reactions occur in less than 1 in 10,000 recipients.
In my hometown, I’ve been listening to and watching the stories of residents who are feeling pain at the injection site, and some people have flu-like symptoms, but all of them have been resolved in just a few days. Three residents experienced a moderate allergic reaction and all of them recovered completely. No other serious side effects were seen.
Q: How about the blood clots you hear in Europe?
A: All blood clots found in European patients are associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, a vaccine not approved for use in the United States. There are no reports of similar coagulation problems with vaccines used in the United States.
Q: Does the vaccine work against mutants?
A: The vaccine seems to work against the most common COVID mutants. Getting the vaccine now and preventing further infections is the best way to deal with these mutations.
Q: How long will the protection last?
A: According to recent information, protection lasts at least 6 months and in some cases longer. You may need a booster in the future, but that’s not a reason to hesitate to get the vaccine now.
Q: Isn’t it better to just get infected naturally?
A: No. Natural infections put you at risk of illness and can spread to others.
Young people generally do not get sick, but there are some very serious cases in people under the age of 50. In addition, protection from vaccines is actually better than protection from natural infections.
Q: I am young and healthy, so the risk of this disease is low. Why do I need to be vaccinated?
A: Young and healthy people seem to find it easy to deal with their symptoms when they are infected with COVID, but they can tell others who may not be successful. To fully open society, we need to reduce the incidence of illness. The only way to do this is to vaccinate enough people in Douglas County to prevent the spread of the disease.
Dr. Robert Dannenhoffer is a local pediatrician who has been practicing medical care in Douglas County for over 32 years. Since arriving in Roseburg in 1989, Dr. Dannnhoffer has been practicing his pediatric practice, inviting the Vice President of Clinical Effects at the Mercy Medical Center, the President of the Oregon Medical Association, and the CEO of DCIPA and Archive Health. About the Governor of Oregon’s COVID-19 Medical Advisory Board and former Executive Secretary of the Douglas Public Health Network. He is currently a Douglas County Public Health Officer and Chief Medical Strategist at DPHN, working part-time as a pediatrician at Aviva Health.
