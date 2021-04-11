Oregon reports 499 new cases with no new COVID-19-related deaths





Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There are no new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,440, the Oregon Department of Health reported on Sunday. OHA also reported 499 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Sunday, bringing the total to 170,568 cases across the state. Vaccination in Oregon OHA reported that 33,381 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry on Sunday. Of this total, 22,729 doses were given on Saturday and 10,652 doses were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Saturday. Currently, the 7-day moving average is 37,256 times per day. Oregon is currently receiving a total of 1,156,392 doses of Pfizer, 1,021,822 doses of Modana, and 79,507 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS). These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Sunday, providing vaccination data that is updated on a regular basis. COVID-19 hospitalized The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 179, nine more than Saturday. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, which is the same as Saturday. The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity. Learn more about hospital capacity... Incident and death Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday were Baker (1), Benton (6), Craccamus (72), Kratonoma (1), Colombia (9), Couse (6), Crook (3). ) Is in the county. ), Deschutes (35), Douglas (6), Grant (7), Jackson (22), Jefferson (8), Josephine (9), Klamath (35), Lane (46), Lincoln (7), Linn (11) ), Malheur (1), Marion (47), Morrow (1), Multnomah (99), Polk (11), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (43), Yamhill (9) ). county The total number of cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 801 13 Benton 2,653 18 Cracker mass 14,891 201 Kratosop 867 8 Columbia 1,495 twenty five Kuus 1,934 30 Crook 839 19 curry 575 9 Deshoots 6,741 72 Douglas 2,993 65 Gilliam 55 1 Grant 341 Four Harney 300 6 Hood river 1,099 29 Jackson 9,647 126 Jefferson 2,043 32 Josephine 2,961 62 Klamath 3,268 57 57 lake 409 7 Lane 11,219 144 Lincoln 1,268 20 Rin 4,008 61 Misfortune 3,416 58 Marion 19,759 298 tomorrow 1,069 15 Multnomah 34,192 564 pork 3,354 51 Shaman 56 0 Tillamook 564 2 Umatilla 7,917 83 Union 1,403 twenty three Warowa 156 Five Wasco 1,258 28 Washington 22,964 229 Wheeler twenty five 1 Yang Hill 4,028 74 State-wide 170,568 2,440 1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and estimated cases. Estimated cases are cases that show symptoms such as COVID-19, are in close contact with confirmed cases, and have no positive diagnostic test. The country of residence of the case may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the count will be updated accordingly. 2 For more information on individuals who died in COVID-19, Oregon, See OHA news release.. Electronic Lab Report (ELR) received on April 10, 2021 county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 142 Four 146 2.7% Benton 231 Five 236 2.1% Cracker mass 976 92 1,068 8.6% Kratosop 139 Ten 149 6.7% Columbia 140 6 146 4.1% Kuus 90 13 103 12.6% Crook 72 3 75 4.0% curry 63 3 66 4.5% Deshoots 394 35 429 8.2% Douglas 143 Four 147 2.7% Gilliam 3 0 3 0.0% Grant Five Four 9 44.4% Hood river 85 Ten 95 10.5% Jackson 353 34 387 8.8% Jefferson 38 Four 42 9.5% Josephine 150 7 157 4.5% Klamath 88 14 102 13.7% lake 6 1 7 14.3% Lane 950 53 1,003 5.3% Lincoln 80 2 82 2.4% Rin 360 19 379 5.0% Misfortune 39 3 42 7.1% Marion 719 49 768 6.4% tomorrow 18 0 18 0.0% Multnomah 2,396 110 2,506 4.4% pork 150 7 157 4.5% Shaman 2 0 2 0.0% Tillamook 58 Four 62 6.5% Umatilla 92 6 98 6.1% Union 26 1 27 3.7% Warowa Ten 1 11 9.1% Wasco 39 Five 44 11.4% Washington 1,410 70 1,480 4.7% Yang Hill 271 8 279 2.9% State-wide 9,738 587 10,325 5.7% Cumulative ELR county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 10,649 1,729 12,378 14.0% Benton 126,140 4,157 130,297 3.2% Cracker mass 405,343 22,849 428,192 5.3% Kratosop 31,954 1,527 33,481 4.6% Columbia 38,508 2,028 40,536 5.0% Kuus 42,245 2,370 44,615 5.3% Crook 16,004 1,138 17,142 6.6% curry 10,550 502 11,052 4.5% Deshoots 171,340 8,807 180,147 4.9% Douglas 74,825 3,374 78,199 4.3% Gilliam 1,122 43 1,165 3.7% Grant 5,078 306 5,384 5.7% Harney 3,876 343 4,219 8.1% Hood river 29,920 1,545 31,465 4.9% Jackson 201,406 14,478 215,884 6.7% Jefferson 18,231 1,833 20,064 9.1% Josephine 61,461 3,349 64,810 5.2% Klamath 43,163 3,637 46,800 7.8% lake 4,900 402 5,302 7.6% Lane 434,699 13,274 447,973 3.0% Lincoln 39,913 2,533 42,446 6.0% Rin 126,036 7,547 133,583 5.6% Misfortune 24,009 5,013 29,022 17.3% Marion 319,269 29,552 348,821 8.5% tomorrow 6,824 1,286 8,110 15.9% Multnomah 953,486 51,026 1,004,512 5.1% pork 64,679 4,368 69,047 6.3% Shaman 1,313 64 1,377 4.6% Tillamook 13,656 549 14,205 3.9% Umatilla 61,266 8,812 70,078 12.6% Union 18,782 1,754 20,536 8.5% Warowa 2,903 149 3,052 4.9% Wasco 31,960 1,556 33,516 4.6% Washington 587,081 37,850 624,931 6.1% Wheeler 645 twenty four 669 3.6% Yang Hill 125,906 6,514 132,420 4.9% State-wide 4,109,142 246,288 4,355,430 5.7% Want to know more about COVID-19 vaccination? For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, please visit our web page (English language Or Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.

