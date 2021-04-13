Why Colorado residents aren’t suffering from allergies this year – CBS Denver





(CBS4) – Some people in Colorado report that their allergies are not as bad as this spring compared to the previous year. Hacking, sneezing, itching and teary eyes do not seem to be so common. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida He says there is a reason for that. “As you know, there’s little to say about this pandemic. It’s scary, but social distance, hygiene, and masks are causing some problems. Things happen to a smaller extent. For example, Colorado’s flu has historically been at low levels, and the same thing has happened nationwide. Influenza was rarely seen. And the same seems to be happening with allergies across the country, Colorado. It starts here early in the flu season, and it’s primarily related to masks, “Hnida said in a weekly Q & A session. CBSN Denver.. read more: Governor Jared Polis: Johnson & Johnson vaccine is likely to be “days instead of weeks” before it becomes available again in Colorado “We wear masks to protect ourselves from very small virus particles. However, it turns out that masks also protect us from pollen, which is actually larger particles. They. Is more easily blocked by the mask, so wearing a mask reduces allergic symptoms. “ So which type of mask is best for minimizing allergic reactions to tree pollen and grass? “When you understand that, the most practical mask that will help you during the allergic season is probably a cloth mask that you can wash often and reuse often,” says Hnida. For those who are still experiencing a lot of itchy eyes, watering eyes, sneezing, stuffy nose, and runny nose, there are some helpful guidelines shared by Hnida. In a previous blog entry: – Avoid early morning outdoor activities. The number of pollen tends to be the highest. read more: “Fight For Air Climb” Raises Funds for Lung Cancer Research, COVID Action Initiative – After outdoor activities, change your clothes and wash your hair to prevent allergic particles from being brought home. – Shower and shampoo before going to bed to keep pollen out of your pillow. – Clothes and pets must stay outside the bedroom. – If you decide to try an allergic drug, take it before you go out. It is more effective to prevent symptoms than to treat them. Seek medical attention if this situation becomes very serious. Doctors generally “have some tricks on our sleeves to help you understand the diagnosis and can treat whatever is afflicting you,” Hnida writes. .. Other news: Colorado suspends use of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine As long as people continue to use masks, Kneader says, “I think fewer people will have the severity of allergic symptoms that they may have had in the last few years.”

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos