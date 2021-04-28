



Minot, North Dakota – Herd immunity has been a hot topic since the beginning of the pandemic. About 70% to 80% of the community is completely vaccinated and reaches herd immunity when the virus stops spreading. Will North Dakota reach herd immunity as it is open to the public to receive vaccines? Health ministry officials say more than 40% of Peace Gardens are fully vaccinated and more than 46% of North Dakota are vaccinated at least once. Debra Zacher, a resident of Minot, took both shots. “It really feels good. I had no side effects other than a little pain, but that was it,” Zurcher said. The state is still behind, but public health experts say they are confident that they can achieve 70% herd immunity, although it may take some time. “It will probably depend on location and geography,” said Kylie Hall, project coordinator at the Center for Immunization Research and Education at North Dakota State University. Your newsreader asked Magic City if they think the state will reach herd immunity. “I hope so. I think vaccination and compliance with the rules are very successful, so I would like to say yes, so I think so,” said Becky Terin, a resident of Minot. “I don’t think North Dakota will reach 75% or anything because of herd immunity. People just don’t believe it,” said Ellisbeth Jakubowkushi, a resident of Minot. “I hope so. Don’t you think it’s a good idea,” Zurcher said. Hall adds that it is up to the young population to take us there. “Because these are people with a workforce, we need to make it very convenient for them to get vaccinated. Some college students don’t seek health care on a regular basis,” Hall said. Told. Pfizer has begun clinical trials for young children. Results from a population over the age of 12 appear promising and may immediately require an emergency use from the FDA by early summer. According to the CDC, over 29% of the US population is fully vaccinated and about 42% are vaccinated at least once. This means that in the coming weeks, after many people have been vaccinated a second time, the country may see a surge in fully vaccinated people. Copyright 2021 KFYR. all rights reserved.

