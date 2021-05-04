The Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) provides tips for overcoming heat and preventing skin cancer





The Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio) is a paid advertiser for Sonoran Living. by Arizona Cancer University, Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. It is estimated that more than 3.5 million new cases are diagnosed each year-more than all other cancers combined. One in five Americans will get skin cancer in their lifetime. Skin cancer can affect your health as well as your appearance. Protecting your skin with sunscreen, wearing a hat and protective clothing, and staying away from the sun during peak hours is the wisdom of the sun. The Skin Cancer Institute at the Arizona Cancer Center recommends that we all become ACEs. A-Avoid the sun between 10am and 4pm

Cover with C-sunscreen and SPF30 +

E-Regularly inspect your skin for abnormalities Regular skin checks are the best way to find skin cancer before it becomes a serious problem. Most of the brownish spots on the skin, such as freckles, moles, and bruises, are normal, but they can also be skin cancer. When checking the skin, it is important to look for changes in these blemishes and the appearance of new blemishes. It is also important to schedule regular skin tests with a dermatologist, as the sun is particularly strong here in Arizona. These healthcare providers are trained to look for potential problems and can often address them in a single visit. If you suspect something, a dermatologist will give you a small skin sample or biopsy. Pathologists determine whether a sample is benign (non-cancerous) or in the form of cancer. The most common form of skin cancer is nonmelanoma skin cancer. The two major types of nonmelanoma skin cancer are basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and squamous cell carcinoma SCC. The most serious form of skin cancer is melanoma. Melanoma skin cancer occurs much less frequently than nonmelanoma skin cancer, but causes more deaths. More than 96,000 new cases of melanoma have been diagnosed this year, and more than 7,000 people die of the disease. Castle bioscience Is an Arizona company that develops new genome-based tests that provide physicians with clinically practical tumor-specific genomic information for more accurate treatment plans that may lead to better patient outcomes. Allows you to make a decision. The Skin Cancer Institute and Castle Biosciences at the Arizona Cancer Center are two excellent examples of Arizona organizations working to maintain the health of all of us and provide innovative solutions to health challenges. For more information www.AZBio.org/AZAdvances..

